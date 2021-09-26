Sport x Fortaleza: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

See the complete table and classification of Brasileirão

Sport is still looking for its first victory under the command of coach Gustavo Florentín and is going through a complicated moment at the Brazilian Nationals – with seven straight matches without a win. The team is in 19th place in the table and with 17 points – being six behind the first club outside the relegation zone.

Fortaleza lives fast of victories in Serie A after six matches without a positive result. On the other hand, the team had a great achievement in the Copa do Brasil, beating São Paulo and advancing to the semifinals for the first time in the club’s history. The duel is also worth staying in the G-4 in the round, as Tricolor is tied with RB Bragantino in number of points (33).

Streaming: the match will be broadcast on Premiere, with narration by Rembrandt Júnior and comments by Cabral Neto.

Sport – Coach: Gustavo Florentín

The team undergoes new changes in this round, as defender Rafael Thyere is suspended for the third yellow card. Thus, Pedro Henrique is confirmed as a substitute in the vacancy, alongside Sabino.

On the other hand, Sport has the return of defensive midfielder Zé Welison – who lacked in the last round due to contractual issues. In addition to having striker Santiago Tréllez, who trained normally after suffering a sprained ankle.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Hayner, Pedro Henrique, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Hernanes; Tréllez, Paulinho Moccelin and Mikael (André).

Hanging: goalkeeper Mailson, right-back Hayner and defensive midfielder Zé Welison.

defender Rafael Thyere (suspended), defensive midfielder João Igor and forward Neilton, in the medical department.

Fortaleza – Technician: Vojvoda

The Lion will count on the return of Tinga, who was suspended in the last round. Daniel Guedes must return to the reservation. On the other hand, Fortaleza has an attacking embezzlement: David. The player is suspended after receiving a red card against Internacional.

The options in the offensive sector are Ángelo Henríquez, who started as a starter in the last duel, and Wellington Paulista, who has defining characteristics. Vojvoda can opt for the duo Robson and Ángelo.

Probable lineup: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Éderson, Felipe (Jussa), Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; Robson and Ángelo Henríquez.

Hanging: Felipe Alves, Titi, Matheus Jussa, Lucas Crispim, Matheus Vargas, Robson, Igor Torres and Benevenuto.

David (suspended) and Romarinho (left ankle tendonitis).

