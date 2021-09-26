Study shows municipalities with higher risk of Covid-19 for pregnant women – Revista Galileu

+



Map shows, in red, the rate of Covid-19 cases in Brazilian municipalities among pregnant and postpartum women (Photo: Victor Santana Santos et.al)

Researchers from the Federal University of Sergipe (UFS) mapped the 50 Brazilian municipalities where there is a higher risk of Covid-19 for pregnant and postpartum women. Monitoring is important, given that the Ministry of Health considers these women, since April 2020, as part of the risk group for the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

The research was published on September 10 in the scientific journal The Lancet Regional Health – Americas. The survey, which considers the months of March 2020 to June 2021, indicates that Paraíba has the largest number of cities at high risk for pregnant women and who are in the postpartum phase — there are 13 in total. Next are the states of Ceará (7), Amazonas (7), São Paulo (7), Rio Grande do Sul (6), Minas Gerais (4), Paraná (3), Mato Grosso (2) and Santa Catarina (1).

The mapping considers data from the Ministry of Health’s Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (SIVEP). During the entire 16-month period analyzed, Brazil recorded a total of 13,858 cases of Covid-19 and 1,396 deaths in pregnant women and postpartum women.

Thus, the study authors noted that both the diagnoses for the disease and the deaths caused by Covid-19 occurred in a heterogeneous manner in Brazilian regions. The municipalities in the interior of Brazil were the ones that most concentrated both types of occurrences.

Distribution of maternal death rate due to Covid-19 in Brazil, marked in shades of red (Photo: Victor Santana Santos et.al)

“We observed that those municipalities with fewer resources for health infrastructure and greater socioeconomic inequalities had the highest incidence and maternal mortality rates by Covid-19. They are those municipalities with deficiencies in their structure and health coverage”, analyzes Victor Santana Santos, the epidemiologist who led the study, according to the Brazil Agency.

The survey also indicated 15 Brazilian cities where there is a high risk of maternal death due to Covid-19. Most municipalities (4) are in Minas Gerais. The others belong to the states of São Paulo (3), Goiás (2), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Amazonas (1), Roraima (1), Pernambuco (1), Bahia (1) and Rio Grande do Sul ( 1).

For Santos, the results reinforce that pregnant and postpartum women are a priority group for vaccination against Covid-19. He believes that identifying the areas of the country where these women are most at risk can help guide actions during the pandemic, such as mass testing, case isolation and the allocation of health resources to prevent maternal deaths.