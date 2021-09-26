Suzana Vieira: thinking that women do not have sex after 50 is ignorance

Actress Susana Vieira, 79, said it is an “ignorance” of people who believe that a woman no longer has sex after 50 years. According to her, this is part of Brazilian machismo.

“This thing that a woman loses the desire to date or have sex after 50 is ignorance. I think it is part of Brazilian machismo, which is exaggerated”, said the actress in an interview with O Globo newspaper.

In the conversation, the actress also spoke about politics, the pandemic and its relationship with the body and men. According to her, the taboo on sexuality after a certain age varies according to each person. “There are those who age at 40 and those who don’t,” said the actress.

“I have approached young men my entire life after my marriages because they find some grace in me. I didn’t give any of them an apartment, my love, or a car. I might even have given them a motorcycle”, said Suzana.

“These younger people are able to lead a married life with me because I’m funny, I work outside, I don’t bother or call. I want to know it’s from my text and if I’m going to kiss Cauã Reymond in the next scene”, joked the famous woman.

Also, the actress talked about the fact that she makes men shy when making out. “I think I go to the pot very thirsty. They keep wanting to chat while time is running out. Life is faster”, said the actress.

