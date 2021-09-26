Suzane was abused by her father? Check out versions of The Girl Who Killed the Parents · TV News

During the investigations into the murder of Manfred Albert von Richthofen and Marísia von Richthofen, Daniel Cravinhos told the court and the press that Suzane had reported that her father had abused her. The narrative was reinforced in the film The Girl Who Killed the Parents, which shows the version of the heiress’ boyfriend about the double murder. Suzane, however, has always denied this type of criminal behavior in the family.

In the feature, released on Prime Video on Friday (24), Daniel Cravinhos (Leonardo Bittencourt) describes himself as a calm and hardworking young man. In his version, Suzane began to transform with the use of drugs and began to have a frequent desire to end the father and mother, who were controlling in the extreme and did not accept the relationship.

According to Cravinhos, she would also have said that she was beaten and sexually abused by Manfred von Richthofen. The model airplane designer even said that his then girlfriend felt embarrassed for presenting bruises resulting from the violence.

The film The Girl Who Killed the Parents presented this bias and also indicated that Manfred and Marísia were arrogant and had problems with alcoholic beverages, in addition to having extramarital relationships: the father with prostitutes; the mother, who was a psychiatrist, with a patient.

In O Menino Que Matou os Pais, narrated based on the testimonies of Suzane von Richthofen, her family is shown as rigid and interested in their daughter’s studies. The parents’ discomfort was due to Cravinhos’ abusive behavior towards the heiress. Aside from family arguments, there is no evidence that the father committed any type of abuse or excess.

What do Carnations say about Richthofen?

On January 17, 2006, Folha de S.Paulo published an article with the title: “Father raped Suzane, they say Cravinhos”. The text had excerpts from an interview with the brothers Daniel and Cristian for the Jovem Pan radio.

“The siblings went back to talking about the alleged sexual assaults. Cristian was the most incisive. He said that Suzane said that she would not be a happy person until she buried her parents. inside my own house’. Daniel told that Suzane’s brother Andreas slept in her room because the girl felt threatened,” the text stated.

This was a strategy used by the Cravinhos defense to try to prove that Suzane was the real mastermind of the crime. At the time, the then-lawyer of the murderer, Antonio Cláudio Mariz de Oliveira, denied the rape. “She is disgusted by this vile lie. Although the claim that she was a victim of sexual abuse would improve her legal status, she would not admit the lie,” the defender said.

reproduction

Suzane, Andreas, Marísia and Manfred Richthofen

Suzane denies rape

Suzane von Richthofen, who always claimed to have committed the crime under the influence of her ex-boyfriend, denied this version that she had been abused by her father. “This never happened,” she stressed, in an interview with Quem magazine published in October 2014.

Suzane’s brother Andreas von Richthofen was just 15 years old when his parents were murdered. In his testimony at the trial, held in July 2006, the then student questioned his sister’s character, but reinforced her version that Cravinhos had initiated her into using drugs.

Andreas, who became the sole heir to his parents’ estate, valued at approximately R$2 million at the time, denied that either of the two had suffered sexual assaults or abuse from their parents. He also said that he remembered only one occasion when his father had hit Suzane.

“She verbally abused him, and he slapped him,” said the young man. This discussion is shown in one of the movies available on Prime Video. “My father was a much more dignified man than many people here,” teased the heir during his testimony to court.