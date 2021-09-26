Switzerland approves same-sex marriage in referendum | World

Switzerland approved, in a referendum held this Sunday (26), the civil marriage between people of the same sex . The decision to change the country’s civil code to include marriage for all won with 64% of the votes . Just over half of the Swiss population (52%) voted in the referendum.

As a result, Switzerland becomes the 30th country in the world and the 17th in Europe to allow same-sex marriage (see full list at the end of this article).

The Swiss also decided this Sunday on a popular initiative to increase the taxation of income from investments such as interest, dividends and rents. The winning decision, in this case, was to not increase taxes on this money, with about 65% of the vote (see details below).

Photo shows posters in favor of equal marriage in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 25th. The first sign says, in French: 'love without privilege: yes to marriage for all!'. The second, right behind, says: 'for the recognition of all families', and the third, 'equality: yes to marriage for all'. — Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

The referendum question this Sunday was “Do you want to accept the December 18, 2020 change of the Swiss Civil Code (marriage for all)?”

the argument in favor It stated that the purpose of the proposal was “to eliminate the unequal treatment of today. All couples should be able to marry and therefore have the same rights and obligations. The model takes into account the needs of many people.”

Until this Sunday’s vote, same-sex couples could only have one “registered partnership” in Switzerland – which, however, does not guarantee the same rights as marriage in immigration, naturalization, child adoption and access to reproductive medicine.

That is why, the federal government (Bundesrat) and the Parliament proposed to open the marriage to all the couples. Parliamentary work on the project lasted seven years: it was launched in 2013 by an initiative of the centrist party Green Liberal (glp, as it is known in the country, in lower case).

Several versions of the text were debated by lawmakers before, in December of last year, Parliament accepted an amendment to the civil code to legalize marriage between two women or two men, according to the website “swissinfo”.

After the proposal was adopted, however, a multiparty committee – composed mainly of representatives of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP, its acronym in German) and the democratic union Federal (EDU, in German), both on the right and, in the case of the latter, an ultra-conservative Christian – launched a petition for a referendum.

Anti-Egalitarian Marriage Sign says, in French, 'I have a daddy and a mummy; no to marriage and assisted reproduction for all' in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday (25). — Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

They gathered the more than 50,000 signatures needed to bring their proposal to the national vote. The right to veto a parliamentary decision is part of the Swiss system of direct democracy.

The argument against the proposal, presented in Sunday’s referendum guide, was to “protect marriage as a union of man and woman”. Opponents said the defense was based on the fact that “only from this connection could children arise naturally. The new law leads to the absence of the father. The best interests of the child are set aside. Furthermore, the law is unconstitutional “, they stated.

The rejection of the proposal, however, was lost in all 26 Swiss cantons (administrative divisions).

O highest percentage of rejection occurred in Appenzell Innerrhoden, where 49.18% of voters voted against marriage for all. The canton is the same one that last year voted against paternity leave – and which was also the last in the country to approve the local female vote – it only did so in 1991.

The cantons of Ticino, in Italian Switzerland (47%), and Valais (44.5%) in French Switzerland. Rejection percentages above 40% were also seen in Schwyz (43.52%), Thurgau (42.78%), Appenzell Ausserrhoden (42.76%), uri (41.75%), Obwalden (40.74%) and St. Gallen (40.69%).

already the higher percentages of approval to the proposal were reached in Basel (74%), Zurich (69%), Basel-Landschaft (67%), Lucerne, Zug and Solothurn (66%), Bern, Geneva and Waadt (65%) and aargau (64%).

With the change in law, “registered partnerships” can be converted into marriage, but can no longer be reintroduced.

Capital tax increase

The Swiss also decided against a proposal to increase the amount of tax paid on income from rents, interest and dividends.

According to the proposed text, if the income from this type of investment was above a certain value, it should have a greater weight in the tax calculation and be counted one and a half times. For every 1 franc – equivalent to about R$ 6 – above this determined amount, the amount of tax paid should be as if that franc was worth 1.50 francs.

The amount from which the highest tax would apply would be determined if the initiative were approved by Parliament. The income generated by the higher taxation should then be used for tax cuts for people with low or average wages or for social security.

The proposal did not have a majority vote in any of the 26 cantons.

Equal Marriage Countries