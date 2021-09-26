Sylvinho explains Gabriel’s choice for replacement and praises Cantillo and Xavier

One of the great questions of the week before the duel between Corinthians and Palmeiras was who would be the replacement for Gabriel, who is suspended. Sylvinho chose the Colombian to start the derby and saw a good start from the wheel.

In a press conference after Corinthians’ victory by 2-1 in Derby, the coach explained why he had placed Cantillo in this Saturday’s match. The Colombian even stood out for the numbers he had in the match.

“We had a team building, a very hard job, Gabriel’s departure made us mobilize for a first defensive midfielder and in our choice, it was Cantillo. And we assembled a team to have possession of the ball inside, speed outside and a team to win the game. We, from the beginning, set up with this intention, with this desire to really have the quality of the midfield, a very clean first start and be able to enjoy the game. That worked very well, Cantillo was a great player. He hasn’t played for seven games, but he did 10 back there, 90 minutes. He’s an athlete we know very well. The setup was very well done and very assertive, we were right to put him there, he he gave the team a lot of fluency,” explained Sylvinho.

The Corinthians coach also explained the absence of Xavier, who was the most likely to start the match against Palmeiras. Sylvinho insisted on praising the young midfielder.

“Xavier is a great player, with a much more defensive cut, he has also trained as a defender, he has met our needs there in the role and an athlete who has entered the games as well. And today, practically at the end, he saved a very good ball , with a first pole, dangerous for our opponent. An athlete who is part of our group and has entered in some moments and was also very important,” added Sylvinho.

