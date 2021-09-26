Taila Santos dominates Roxanne Modafferi and advances towards the top 10 of the UFC

First Brazilian in action in the octagon of UFC 266 – event held today in the city of Las Vegas (USA) – Taila Santos had no difficulty confirming her favoritism over veteran Roxanne Modafferi. During the three disputed rounds, the Brazilian imposed her dominance and had her arm raised after a unanimous decision by the judges.

Better standing and with dominance in the clinch and takedown game, Taila punished the veteran throughout the 15 minutes of confrontation. Confident, the Brazilian faced the ground of her experienced rival and proved to the rest of the category that she is ready for higher flights.

Current number 12 in the ranking of flyweights (57 kg), the Brazilian should secure important positions in the next update of the list. His rival, then number nine, has already disputed the category title and has accumulated 44 professional fights in the nearly 20 years dedicated to the sport.

The fight

Taila started aggressively and quickly connected short left hooks that forced the rival to step back. In the sequence, the Brazilian surprised Roxanne with two falls on the grid that forced the American to defend herself throughout the entire round. Taila 10 x 9 Modafferi.

In the next stage, Roxanne used her experience to clincher right at the beginning and work with blows at close range, putting the Brazilian against the bars. Aware of the initial disadvantage, Taila heard her corner and got rid of the position, which opened the way for a sharp hit to the chin to make the veteran groggy. Then, two new takedowns added to attacks on the ground and pound ended up extending his advantage on the cards. Taila 20 x 18 Modafferi.

After a frank exchange of blows at the start of the last round, Taila connected a crusader that brought down the American. On top, the Brazilian punished from the guard and from the back, ending the fight in a position of total superiority. Taila 30 x 27 Modafferi.

Follow the results of UFC 266:

Taila Santos defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision;

Jalin Turner submitted Uro Medi in the 1st round;

Nick Maximov defeated Cody Brundage via unanimous decision;

Matthew Semelsberger knocked out Martin Sano Jr. in the 1st round;

Jonathan Pearce submitted Omar Morales in the 2nd round.