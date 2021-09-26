Taliban hang bodies of alleged kidnappers from cranes | World

The Taliban hung the bodies of four hijackers from cranes after killing them during an exchange of fire on Saturday (25) in Herat, western Afghanistan, a provincial government official said.

The deputy governor of Herat province, Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Muhajir, said the corpses were displayed in several public squares on the same day they were murdered to serve as a “lesson” that kidnapping will not be tolerated.

The images released through social networks show bloody bodies in the back of a pickup truck, while a crane lifts the corpse of a man. A crowd watches the armed Taliban fighters, who gather around the vehicle.

Another video shows a man suspended from a crane at an important roundabout in Herat, with a sign on his chest saying, “The kidnappers will be punished in this way.”

The display in several city squares is the most notorious public punishment since the Taliban came to power last month, and is a sign that radical Islamists will adopt fearful measures, in line with the actions of their previous government in 1996 and 2001.

Muhajir detailed that security forces were informed that a businessman and his son had been kidnapped in the city this Saturday morning (25).

Police blocked the roads surrounding the city and the Taliban detained the men at a checkpoint, where “a shooting took place,” he reported.

“As a result of a few minutes of fighting, one of our mujahideen was injured and the four kidnappers died,” Muhajir added in a recorded statement sent to AFP.

“We are the Islamic Emirate. No one should harm our nation. No one should kidnap,” the Taliban leader stressed in the video.

Muhajir said that before today’s incident, other kidnappings had taken place in the city, and that the Taliban had rescued a boy.

One kidnapper died and three others were arrested, he said, but also commented that the Taliban “failed and the kidnappers managed to make money” in another case.

“This makes us very sad because while we are in Herat our people are being kidnapped,” said Muhajir.