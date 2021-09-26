Thaeme leaves motherhood and shows her newborn’s face

The singer Thaeme Mariôto left the maternity hospital accompanied by her newborn daughter and her husband

The singer Thame Mariôto and her husband, businessman Fábio Elias, left the São Luiz maternity hospital in São Paulo with their newborn daughter Ivy. The famous mother posed with her newborn daughter in her arms as she left the maternity ward.

For her maternity leave, the singer chose to dress her baby in a red outfit. Red is the most chosen color for babies when leaving the maternity hospital, because there is a popular belief that this color represents protection for the little ones.

When I was on my way home, Thame talked a little about it: “Hey guys, we’re on our way home! We just got out of the maternity ward, I was discharged, Ivy was discharged, everything in perfect control thank God. Look at mommy’s princess, we’ve put on a cap now because it’s a little cold”.

Many famous people have praised baby Ivy. “How beautiful,” volleyball player Jaqueline said. And ex-BBB Mariana Felício said: “Congratulations! What a princess!”.

And internet users were also just praise for the daughter of Thame in her little red outfit to get out of the maternity ward. “Oh, princess mommy!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “Go with God princess! You will love your new home! It’s not Mom’s oven, but you’ll get many, many kisses from your little sister Liz.”

And a netizen commented: “Oun my God! What a beautiful little angel!”. Another internet user also stated: “Wow, but your daughter is too perfect! A real little doll”. A netizen also stated: “What a beautiful princess! Many blessings for your family”.

A fan of the singer also fell for little Ivy saying, “Very beautiful! God bless your princess”. And another fan of the singer also stated: “This princess is pure charm! God bless you with great health!”. One fan also commented: “God’s perfection! You don’t have a uterus, you have a carving machine”.

