Thalia has Mexican soap operas in Brazil and new album: interview

Even if you’re not one of the 18.3 million people who follow the Mexican singer Thalia on Instagram, you certainly link the name to the person who was “the muse of Mexican soap operas”, such as “Marimar” and “Maria do Bairro”, hits in the 90’s.

If that doesn’t sound familiar to you (hello, Gen Y), you may be part of the potential audience for Thalia’s online love song album “desAMORfosis”, released in May. Or, at least, identify yourself with the desires and love disappointments that rock the songs.

Thalia brought back joy to many Brazilian fans recently because the Mexican soap operas in which she was the protagonist — and which were reruns on SBT several times — arrived on Globoplay’s programming. To spread this news and talk about the album, current relationships, motherhood and what it’s like to be a Latino woman in the international music industry, the artist gave an interview to universe, by video call, earlier this week. See the main excerpts.

UNIVERSA – The Mexican soap operas in which you acted are marked by a lot of suffering. Do you think it has to do with love?

THALIA – Suffering shapes you. Sometimes when you’re at the darkest time in your life is where the treasure is, it’s always glowing in a dark place. Every spiritual treasure is always revealed with pain.

So God is always working with us, always. He is always cutting the diamond. This hurts, but in the end you will have a perfect diamond.

On desAMORfosis, the songs are about current relationships. Are people more afraid of falling in love these days?

Probably yes. Because of the digital age, the dating apps and the likes… Everything is so disposable, everything is: ‘I want something once in a while, I don’t want it the next day.’ Maybe it’s a little scarier to follow love. Because you’ll probably break your heart more often. Because it’s like a leap of faith every time you get into a relationship. That’s love, I mean, but now it’s a different time and there’s a lot of digital love affairs going on.

However, I still believe that the best thing of all is to put the phone down and just look someone in the eye and connect that way. The old way is the best.

Do singers have more space to talk about their own desires in music than they did before?

Thalia in photo from the release of the album ‘DesAMORfosis’ Image: Sony Music / Disclosure

Definitely, at this moment, music is open to all forms, to create different sounds and with different collaborations.

There’s an opportunity to do crazier mergers than ever before, and because of that, the music industry for us women is the best there’s ever been. Because now we can do and say what we want. We can show our true selves. And everything is fine.

It’s a beautiful time because women are finally open about themselves and the messages they have, with unity, working together.

Being in a digital age also helps a lot, because it’s easier to find your own group, find a hashtag, and realize you belong to it.

And with that, we work together, we talk about things. It’s easier now than maybe 30 years ago, which was like, ‘No, no, no. Do not say that. Don’t even think about talking about it.’ But now you can just be you. And that’s so powerful.

You are 50 years old. On social networks, people comment on their appearance, their body, their hair. How do you handle it?

I don’t read any comments like that, I have to be honest. My eyes are trained to focus on certain words, hearts, positive nods and happy emojis. I don’t see the bad reviews. I train myself to focus on the now and the positive.

Besides being a singer, producer, businesswoman, actress, my responsibility is to create an atmosphere of love, happiness, light, energy, possibility. I want to share this on social media constantly, in addition to going to my songs and my projects.

If somehow with my example of waking up every day and doing something positive and turning negativity into positive activity, I can be a good example for someone, then this is it. That’s a good purpose in life.

How do you talk about diversity with your kids?

It’s very open land in my house. I’m Mexican, my husband is Italian, we live in the United States. We have different backgrounds, we make kids see me singing in two different communities and embracing everyone through my music and my message.

And for me, it all starts at home. So if you have real conversations with your kids, put a seed of love, hope and devotion in life to become who you want to be since they are young. Open up and talk, have a fluid conversation with them, and be honest.

What has motherhood brought you?

Everything. It’s just like life isn’t about you anymore. It’s about them, about others, and about understanding that one of the most important things is to love others.

Motherhood is difficult, it is not simple. There are good days, there are bad days. And there is a way to survive the two days.

There is no instruction book, so each day is like a new adventure.

You need to be open, alert, and present to your children, to help and guide them. At the same time, stop, because you are also a professional, you also have dreams. It’s finding the right balance.

And the right partner. In my case, thank God, my husband and I are a great team. So we work together and support our family.