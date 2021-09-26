The 10 most watched movies of the week (25/09/2021)

The Brazilian decided to say goodbye to September looking for news. The month is already drawing to a close and the arrival of October does not fit with a rerun. That’s why the list of most-watched movies of the week on streaming platforms came with several premieres and some classics that have just been painted online.

The big highlight is the The Suicide Squad, the latest DC production to hit HBO Max. Far more than being Harlequin’s return, the film is the group’s re-imagined version by the ever-insane mind of James Gunn, the man who managed to make it Guardians of the Galaxy was a hit at Marvel. So, with his departure for the distinguished competition, everyone rushed to the platform to see what he’s up to these characters.

We also had the always classic the goonies making faces on the list, showing that time cannot take anyone’s inner child. All it took was the feature to appear on streaming for a lot of grown men to be 10 years old again and return to this adventure.

Interestingly, the list of most-watched movies of the week also features A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to the 2018 movie and which is not yet available on any streaming platform, only on video on demand. It just shows that people are eager to check out this sequel.

It is worth remembering that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what they need. watch and what streaming content is available.

So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies in Brazil this week.

10. Spooky Nights

Children’s movies always do great on Netflix — and Spooky Nights is no exception. And he dresses very well in that more naive horror climate that is a lot of fun and that combination was enough for this adventure to debut among the most watched movies.

The plot here resembles a more magical version of the classic The one thousand and one nights, with two children trapped inside a witch’s apartment and needing to entertain her with stories in order to leave this enchanted place. Despite the rather strange name, it’s the kind of story made to win over kids.

Spooky Nights is exclusive to Netflix.

9. Zombieland: Shoot Twice

The first zombieland was a lot of fun in bringing a good dose of humor to the “zombie movie” genre and the sequel, shoot twice, brings the same characters to face the apocalypse again. This time, we find the quartet ten years later and with them facing new types of undead and dealing again with human relationships.

And that’s where the main problem lies. The big challenge for the protagonists is dealing with other survivors as they go in search of Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) who has decided to play teenager and run away from home. It’s in this context that they’ll find more people struggling to survive the apocalypse and really face them in the bizarre way that marked the franchise — and all this with a cast full of Oscar nominees and winners.

Zombieland: Shoot Twice is available on Prime Video and for rent and purchase on Claro Video, Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

8. Suicide Squad

2021 brought The Suicide Squad of James Gunn, but a lot of people were confused when they saw part of the cast return. After all, is it a reboot? A sequel? A remake? It seems that there is a compromise between all this and (of course!) there will be no shortage of fans wanting to compare the two works, which may have encouraged many viewers to look for the title. In addition, no one is hot-headed or disgusted with the money they spent on the ticket anymore, showing that it might be a good time to try to see Ayer’s work with new eyes.

Of course, the title also attracted new viewers, because we can’t assume that everyone has already seen it. Suicide squad, but it may be important to review this title to understand how a studio’s interferences and interests can completely reframe a script or a director’s ideas.

Suicide squad it can be watched by Now subscribers, and is available for rent and purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Looke, and the Microsoft Store.

7. The Goonies

The great classic of the Session of the Afternoon that marked generations returned to streaming and this was the incentive that was needed for many a grown man to return to being a child, embarking on this delicious children’s adventure that inspired so much in pop culture. Directed by the iconic Richard Donner — the same man who brought us the Super man — the goonies is a film that deserves to be seen by the whole family.

The plot is very simple, but no less captivating. A group of children decide to embark on one last adventure before they have to part ways and, as a result, they decide to go after a pirate treasure. In this, they not only get involved in high confusion as they come across one of the most iconic characters in children’s cinema: the friendly Sloth.

the goonies is available on Netflix, HBO Max and Now and also for purchase and rental from the Microsoft Store, iTunes and Google Play.

6. Kate

Netflix’s new action film has everything a great film in its genre needs: a highly skilled assassin being poisoned and having to race against time in search of revenge. It’s a simple script that works very well, which justifies the excellent debut of Kate this way.

Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, from Birds of prey and Scott Pilgrim Against the World, the film doesn’t invent fashion and delivers the basics of the action — but delivers everything in high style.

Kate is exclusive to Netflix.

5. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse

We can say with some peace of mind that Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see in the coming No Return Home. That’s because the animation that put several versions of the hero side by side worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious that they were going to reproduce the formula in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe (MCU).

The story here is very simple: Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops the powers of Spider-Man and, from that, he will have to work together with a tired and veteran Peter Parker, as well as other versions coming from other realities—including a pig—to prevent the end of the world. And all of this is beautifully packaged in sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack and an innovative animation style.

Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

4. Time with You

Anime is not just Dragon Ball Z and Naruto — so much so that there are several animated feature films coming from Japan and with touching stories that are worth checking out. AND the time with you is one of those cases. The plot revolves around a young Japanese student who leaves his home on one of the country’s small islands and moves to Tokyo. There he meets a girl who has the power to control the weather. From then on, they need to fight to be together, contrary to all predictions.

With incredible animation and a first-rate soundtrack, the highlight of the time with you is that it is directed by Makoto Shinkai, responsible for the also excellent Your Name. And the two films have a very similar atmosphere, which justifies the success of both in Japanese land.

the time with you Prime Video is available and also available for purchase and rental on Google Play and iTunes.

3. Escape Room

Someone once had the brilliant idea of ​​looking at those rooms in the Escape Room — the game where people lock themselves in one place and have to find clues and solve puzzles to escape — and thought it would be interesting to mix it with a kind of concept. Deadly Games. The result is the franchise Escape Room, whose second film recently arrived in theaters.

The premise is really interesting, as it takes an idea that is already quite commonplace and turns it into a huge psychological thriller in which the viewer feels as trapped as the participants in this sickly game. It’s claustrophobic in the right measure for those looking for a good suspense.

Escape Room is available on Prime Video and for purchase and rental on Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes.

2. A Quiet Place 2

The sequel to the excellent a silent place it was one of the films most affected by the covid-19 pandemic and, for this reason, almost no one has been able to see it in the cinema — precisely because of this, the expectation for its debut in streaming is extremely high. Interestingly, even though this did not happen, the interest in A Quiet Place 2 is still on the rise.

The plot here continues the events of the first film, showing the Abbott family having to leave their shelter and venture into this post-apocalyptic world where the smallest noise can represent their death. The problem is, they’re going to find that those monsters aren’t the only problem they’re going to have to face.

A Quiet Place 2 is available for purchase and rental on Now, iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

1: The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s new film showed that it’s possible to make a more humorous story within DC’s universe of heroes and villains, but without giving up the action (and violence). The Suicide Squad is proof of that, as it brings together a bank of unknown characters from the comics and puts them in an absurd story that works very well and delivers one of the most fun adventures of the genre of the year.

Interestingly, the film drastically changes the tone of the 2016 feature, but it doesn’t completely ignore it. So much so that we have the return of characters like Harlequina (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but who don’t care much about the events of the previous plot: everything is centered on the craziness of the time — and that’s great.

The Suicide Squad is available on HBO Max and also for rental and purchase on Now, iTunes, Looke, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

Source: JustWatch