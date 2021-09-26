the accusations against health insurance in the pandemic

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, Prevent Senior has ceased to be an agreement known only for being a health plan aimed at the elderly.

The company, founded 24 years ago by brothers Eduardo and Fernando Parrillo, has been the target of concern from health authorities since the first cases of infection by Sars-Cov-2 in Brazil. Now one of its representatives was asked by the CPI of Covid, in the Federal Senate, about suspicions of using patients as guinea pigs and of fraud in death certificates.

Last year, Prevent Senior hospitals were the first to be used for admissions and covid-19 cases in the country. Five of the first seven deaths in the country due to covid occurred in hospitals of the group, as reported by the State Department of Health at the time.

Omission and disorganization

In March 2020, when cases began to increase, the City of São Paulo opened an investigation against the hospital network for allegedly not having informed the São Paulo government of the positive test for covid-19 in a patient at the time of diagnosis. The state only found out after the person died.

The city administration kept collecting information and respecting isolation protocols for patients in the hospital. Inspection carried out by the municipality and the state government found overcrowding and disorganization in a group hospital in São Paulo. At that time, at least eight Prevent employees were admitted to ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit).

In a video aired on March 31, the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, drew attention to the high level of transmission and deaths of covid-19 within the network’s hospitals.

The ‘covid kit’

Prevent Senior doctors resorted to the prescription of drugs proven to be ineffective against the disease, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, through the so-called “covid kit” — a treatment that is still defended by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party). For the same reason, the company became a target of the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

Last week, a report published by GloboNews, with documents obtained through Covid’s CPI, pointed out that Prevent Senior worked with the federal government in the dissemination of these drugs, according to reports by doctors and former doctors of the group.

Also according to the complaint, Prevent Senior concealed deaths of patients who, without knowledge, participated in a “study” to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin against covid.

Other reports in Piauí magazine and O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, respectively, pointed out that Prevent omitted in the death certificates that the deaths of denial physician Anthony Wong and Regina Hang, mother of Luciano Hang, occurred because of covid- 19.

In testimony to Covid’s CPI, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Batista Júnior, confirmed that there was guidance for physicians to modify the ICD (Diagnostic Code) of patients who entered with covid-19 after 14 or 21 days. All other charges were denied by Batista Junior.

In an interview with UOL News, the Attorney General of the MP-SP (Ministry of Public Affairs of São Paulo) Mario Sarrubbo said that the role of the MP should be “surgical” in the investigation of alleged falsehoods in death certificates.

“We cannot be reckless, but we have to give a quick response to the population, even to preserve the company, it is a large company, which generates many jobs, we have to be surgical,” he said.

‘Denunciations are lies,’ says Prevent

In a statement, Prevent Senior claims to repudiate “systematic, lying and repeated allegations that have been made by alleged doctors who, anonymously, have sought to erode the company’s image using primarily GloboNews and, later, the CPI of the Pandemic. As a result, is taking the appropriate judicial measures to investigate all those responsible for slanderous denunciation (and other crimes) to be investigated and punished.”

“The company’s physicians have always had their autonomy respected and work diligently to save thousands of lives. It is important to remember that numbers available to the CPI show that the mortality rate among covid-19 patients cared for by our health professionals is 50% lower rates registered in São Paulo,” said the company.