‘The American Guest’ recreates Rondon and Roosevelt’s Amazon expedition – Culture

After the defeat in the 1912 elections, Theodore Roosevelt, who had been president of the US between 1901 and 1909, did what he used to do in times of setback: he fled. This time, to Brazil, joining the expedition of the then colonel Cândido Rondon to explore the so-called Rio da Dúvida. This unlikely encounter, which nearly resulted in Teddy’s death, is the theme of the four-episode miniseries The American Guest, directed by Bruno Barreto, which debuts this Sunday, 26, on HBO Max.

“I became obsessed with this story,” Barreto told state. “Roosevelt was a contradictory guy.” Linked to nature, he created most of the American national parks. “Without him, the Grand Canyon would have turned into Serra Pelada”, says the director. The president was also against the big corporations, because he thought it important not to have monopolies and to balance the social inequality created during the Industrial Revolution. At the same time, it had a conservative side.

When researching the episode in question, Barreto ended up getting to know Rondon, a man also controversial. “He was a great intellectual, a statesman, with a vision of the country,” said Barreto. “Both are visionaries, refuse dogmas, ideologies, primers and end up finding themselves even in the darkest side of the human soul, which is cruelty.” In the series, this appears when Rondon punishes one of the expedition’s comrades, and Roosevelt admits to his son Kermit (Chris Mason) that he did dance over the bodies of Spanish soldiers killed in the war in Cuba.

The complexity of the characters was what fascinated Barreto. “For me, the greatest antidote against this disastrous polarization, not only in Brazil, worldwide, is complexity. Without it, there is no democracy. With polarization, there will only be authoritarianism.”

His obsession with this story was such that he paid for the development of the script, written by Matthew Chapman, out of his own pocket. In principle, it would be a feature film, but the then corporate vice president of original production at HBO Latin America, Roberto Rios, suggested the miniseries format, more suited to the channel.

Aidan Quinn was cast as the American president, and Chico Diaz as Rondon. “I had worked on an open channel series for seven years and was dying to do something that would use all of me, but I didn’t think it would be something like this. It was a tough project, but sometimes the ones that are worth it are.” Diaz had dreamed of Rondon for years. “I saw in him a fundamental Brazilian representation, a very noble military man. Everything he did was exemplary.”

Filming in nature was not easy. The heat was great, as was the amount of mosquitoes. “It was impossible not to compare it with the story we were telling,” said Chico Díaz. There was only no death, as in the royal expedition, which greatly weakened Roosevelt’s health. During the 1912 campaign, he had been attacked, and the bullet lodged in his body. In the forest, a minor wound eventually evolved into a bone infection. He lost more than 20 kilos and almost died after the trip that crossed the river, now called Roosevelt, of more than 700 kilometers.

The director shrugs. Passion and obsession, he repeated. “You become a missionary.” And remember when actor Robert Duvall said that if he wasn’t a filmmaker, Barreto could be a Jesuit priest. “I asked if it was praise or criticism, and he replied: both.”

Aidan Quinn, who had already filmed in Brazil (in Playing in the Lord’s Fields, by Hector Babenco), did not complain. “I went to work in the morning on a boat across the Amazon. It’s the most beautiful, spiritual journey you can take,” said the actor who, like Roosevelt, has a deep love for nature and social justice. “I’m in New York breathing in the smoke produced by fires on the West Coast, 4,500 kilometers from here,” he said. “If we are all not treated decently, we all suffer. Covid is proof of that.” That’s why he admires Roosevelt who, despite growing rich, went against many of his millionaire friends.

Chico Diaz also recognizes messages for us today in Cândido Rondon. “The president of one of the greatest nations in the world was in the hands of a Brazilian native,” said the actor about the colonel, who was of indigenous descent. “This could be brought to today’s times, to have a confidence in our most original wisdoms. Rondon has been an example in this regard, since 1914. It’s been over a hundred years that we’ve been trying to show the value of our people to the whole world, but it’s not easy.”