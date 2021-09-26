The Crown Announces Season 5 Premiere for November 2022

the fifth season of The Crown had its debut date revealed, set for November 2022. The announcement was made by Imelda Staunton, new interpreter of Queen Elizabeth II, in a video from Netflix behind the scenes of the series. Check above.

although the Netflix hasn’t revealed any new details from season five, lineups suggest the series will cover Princess Diana’s final months of life.

The new year of the series, which is already in production, will feature Imelda Staunton as the new Queen Elizabeth II, in addition to jonny lee miller (John Major), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Dominic West (Prince Charles), Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) and Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip). This cast will be in The Crown until the end of grade 6, when the series comes to an end.

Last Sunday, the Royal Family drama won seven of the top prizes in the Emmy 2021, among which best drama and all trophies in the acting categories; see the full list of winners.

