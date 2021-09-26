The discount for those who save light entered into force: Understand

Share Tweet Share Share Email



The discount for those who save electricity entered into force: Understand Consumers who manage to reduce the consumption of electricity at home between September and December will have a bonus on the bill.

Consumers who manage to reduce their consumption of electricity at home as of this month of September will be entitled to a bonus on next year’s electricity bill. The measure is part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electric Energy Consumption, created in the midst of the worst water crisis in 91 years.

To be eligible for the bonus, consumers will need to reduce their electricity consumption by 10% to 20% from September to December 2021.

Understand how the discount will work and how to know if you’re saving enough to get a reduction on next year’s electricity bill.

1) Who is entitled?

Consumers eligible to receive the bonus are low voltage (group B) and medium and high voltage consumers (group A), only from residential, industrial, commerce, services and other activities, rural and public service consumption classes, including those residential with the benefit of the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE).

2) Who is not entitled to the bonus?

Consumers who will not be entitled to the bonus are those with a distributed generation system (generators and beneficiaries), special and free consumers (who purchase electricity in the free contracting environment) and those who do not have a history of metered consumption that allows for measurement of the reduction.

3) Who is part of the Social Tariff will also have a discount?

Yes.

4) How will the program work?

To be entitled to the bonus, the consumer will need to reduce 10% to 20% of electricity consumption in the months of September to December 2021. The sum of consumption in these months must be 10% to 20% less than the sum of the consumption in the same period of 2020.

For example. If consumption was 100 kw/h between September and December 2020, now the consumer will need to consume a maximum of between 80 and 90 kw/h during the period from September to December 2021 to be entitled to the bonus.

100 kW/h – 10% = 90 kW/h

100 kW/h – 20% = 80 kW/h

5) Is it necessary to register to receive the discount?

No. The consumer does not need to register or register with the electricity distributor to be entitled to receive the bonus.

6) Will the consumer be forced to reduce consumption?

No. The consumer is not obliged to reduce their consumption, as the program is voluntary.

7) Will it be necessary to reduce consumption by 10% every month to get the discount?

No. To be entitled to the discount, the sum of electricity consumption from September to December 2021 must be less than the sum of the same period in 2020, by at least 10%.

In other words, you don’t need to save exactly 10% each month, it’s enough that the sum of the savings in the period is at least 10%.

8) The more you save, the greater the discount on the rate?

No. If the consumer saves more than 20% of the sum for the period between September to December 2020, he will not receive an additional bonus for it. The savings limit for the bonus has been set between 10% and 20%.

9) If the consumer saves less than 10%, will he also receive any bonus?

No. The consumer will only receive the bonus if the sum of electricity consumption from September to December 2021 is at least 10% less than the sum of the same period in 2020.

But even if you don’t receive a bonus, the lower energy consumption will mean a reduction in the next month’s electricity bill.

10) Will the discount be paid in cash? Will it be a rebate on the account?

If the reduction target is reached, the consumer will receive a bonus of R$ 0.50 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the total energy saved between September and December 2021 in relation to the same period in 2020.

11) When does the consumer receive this discount?

The calculated bonus will be informed in the first electricity bill received after calculating the consumption for the month of December 2021 and credited as a deduction from the amount payable in the subsequent electricity bill.

12) How will the consumer know how much he is saving on his electricity bill? How to measure this?

According to Aneel, electricity distributors must inform their customers what the reduction target is, based on consumption from September to December 2020.

They must also inform consumers of the partial reduction findings, in a clear and objective manner.

13) And if he moved out of his house and has no consumption history, how will he get the discount?

According to Aneel, consumers who do not have a consumption history that allows measuring the reduction will not be entitled to the bonus.

14) How to choose electrical equipment that are more economical?

When buying equipment, check if it has the Procel Seal or the Inmetro Energy Efficiency Label. These are two signs that the device follows the energy saving recommendations, an important measure to avoid waste. Source: R7
















