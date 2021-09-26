The Farm 2021: “She thinks she’s Wesley Naughty himself”, detonates Rico over Mileide

the comedian Rich Melquiades remains the terror of Mileide Mihaile inside of The Farm 2021. The member of the Carlinhos Maia returned to detonate the ex-wife of wesley naughty during a conversation with Solange Gomes, during the party at dawn this Saturday (25).

Earlier, during the recording of Hora do Faro, Victor Pecoraro took Mileide’s pains and detonated the boy. “I think he is an extremely disrespectful, arrogant person and still a person who is not grateful. He doesn’t know what it’s like to spend 3 hours in a kitchen cooking and he uses it as a defect to be putting people down in the vote”, set off the actor.

“He wanted to take the pain from Mileide’s plant. Mileide is a plant, people”, Rico opined while chatting with Sol, during the party. She, in turn, minimized the socialite’s attitudes: “Look, I’ll tell you something, it’s her way. When I saw her coming now, I knew what she’s being now. She wasn’t going to talk about Safadão and nothing”.

The digital influencer then pointed to Mi’s supposedly superb personality. “I know the little piece out there. I’ve been to an event with her. Her nose is like this, look [nariz empinado]. She doesn’t value people, no. She thinks she’s Wesley Naughty himself. My vote is hers on Tuesday”, warned the boy.

The conversation, shown live by PlayPlus, should be shown in the program this Saturday (25). Already the bullshit in the program Rodrigo Faro airs on Sunday (26).