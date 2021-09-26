The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: Where are those involved in Suzane von Richthofen’s crime? – Movie news

What happened to Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos? See where those convicted of one of the most media crimes in Brazil are today.

One of the most reverberated police cases in television history, the murder of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen, planned by their daughter Suzane von Richthofen, became the theme of the films The Girl Who Killed The Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents – the second tells the story from Daniel’s perspective Cravinhos, Suzane’s boyfriend at the time and the perpetrator of the crime.

At two productions are now available for subscribers in the Amazon Prime Video catalog are starred by carla diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt and they will reconstruct the couple’s planning and execution based on statements by Suzane and Cravinhos. It’s been almost 20 years since they went to trial and, of course, many things have changed in their lives.

Is Suzane Richthofen still in prison?



In 2006, four years after her parents’ murder, Suzane von Richthofen was sentenced to 39 years in prison and is in the women’s penitentiary in Tremembé, in the interior of São Paulo. Since the end of 2015, she has been serving a sentence in a semi-open regime and her case has been revised, reducing the sentence to 34 years. In addition, Suzane’s behavior in jail and the work she does there ensured around two years less in prison – Brazilian law grants a reduction of one day of sentence for every three days worked.

More recently, in September 2021, Richthofen received authorization from the Court to start a Pharmacy course at Universidade Anhanguera, in Taubaté, a city close to the penitentiary. According to Folha de São Paulo, to obtain release, the defense argued that the prisoner has good behavior and that she got a place in the course at Enem.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo, on the other hand, spoke out against Suzane’s presence in the university, claiming that it is not possible to guarantee her safety – given the national repercussions of the crime, Richthofen has become an easily recognizable face.

Daniel Cravinhos: What happened to Suzane Richthofen’s boyfriend?



Like Suzane, Daniel Cravinhos was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison and, in 2013, he began serving a sentence in a semi-open regime. In addition to having his sentence reduced by the days of work and behavior, in 2017, he moved to an open regime, with authorization to go to work and sleep in his own home. The fate of his brother, Cristian Cravinhos, was different – at the time of the crime, he was sentenced to 38 years in prison for participating in the murder of the Richthofen couple.

In 2017, Cristian was also allowed to serve an open sentence, but he returned to prison in 2018, after being involved in a riot in a bar, when he was accused of attempted bribery of police officers. With that, his sentence was increased by almost 5 years.

