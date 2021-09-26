‘The missing white woman syndrome’: the harsh reality that the Gabby Petito case revealed in the US

by

  • Sam Cabral
  • BBC News, Washington

Daniel Robinson

Credit, David Robinson II

Photo caption,

Many other missing persons cases do not receive the same attention as those of young people like Petito. For example, Daniel Robinson, in the center of the image, has been missing for three months

When Gabby Petito didn’t come home from a trip with her boyfriend, the press and social media in the United States put all their energy into covering what happened.

The 22-year-old girl was missing for several days while her boyfriend refused to speak to the police and then disappeared without a trace.

Last Sunday, Petito was found dead in a Wyoming State National Park.

Millions of Americans have closely followed this case, the developments of which have been recounted in great detail in the press and social media.