‘The missing white woman syndrome’: the harsh reality that the Gabby Petito case revealed in the US

Sam Cabral

BBC News, Washington

25 september 2021

Credit, David Robinson II Photo caption, Many other missing persons cases do not receive the same attention as those of young people like Petito. For example, Daniel Robinson, in the center of the image, has been missing for three months

When Gabby Petito didn’t come home from a trip with her boyfriend, the press and social media in the United States put all their energy into covering what happened.

The 22-year-old girl was missing for several days while her boyfriend refused to speak to the police and then disappeared without a trace.

Last Sunday, Petito was found dead in a Wyoming State National Park.

Millions of Americans have closely followed this case, the developments of which have been recounted in great detail in the press and social media.

Each new piece of information has been expanded and analyzed by detectives, professionals and amateurs.

Amid the relentless flow of conspiracy theories and assumptions, there were numerous clues, some of which helped authorities find the location of Petito’s body.

Credit, Find Gabby/Facebook Photo caption, Petito was 22 years old

At the same time, many Americans whose family members are missing are wondering why their cases haven’t received the same attention.

And there are thousands of them missing, especially non-white people, whose cases have received little or no attention.

Researchers refer to this phenomenon as the “missing white woman syndrome” and has been around for decades, explains Michelle N. Jeanis, assistant professor of criminal law at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Jeanis studies the relationship between missing persons and the press.

She argues that the press uses an “alert story approach” about victimized white women that is profitable for the industry and reinforces social prejudices, especially on social media.

“Young, beautiful, typically middle-class white women are incredibly newsworthy when bad things happen to them,” she told the BBC.

In her research, Jeanis found that social media tends to work similarly to traditional press in these cases, so posts about these white people get much more likes, are more shared, and generally generate more engagement than people of other races.

The BBC tells three stories of missing persons still unanswered.

Greg and Dawn Day

Credit, Lynnette Gray Bull Photo caption, After nine years, Greg Day still has no answers about the death of his two children.

Greg Day no longer has “good days”, just “ok days”. He wishes he could hear his kids laugh again.

In July 2012, her 28-year-old daughter, Dawn, was found floating face down in the waterways of Fremont County, Wyoming.

Then, almost exactly four years later, their other son, Jeff, also 28, was found dead.

“Greg believes his two sons were murdered,” said Lynnette Gray Bull, a friend of the Day family, as well as the director and founder of the NGO “Not Our Native Daughters.”

This organization is one of several seeking to raise awareness of the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in North America.

According to the US Department of Justice, indigenous women die ten times more than the national average.

In Wyoming alone, where Petito disappeared, more than 700 Native Americans have disappeared in the last decade. Few have seen their cases resolved by the authorities or taken seriously.

“I sat with families that I couldn’t give an answer to,” said Gray Bull, a member of the state task force on missing and murdered Indians. “It’s a heavy burden to carry these stories and voices.”

She said Day sent clues and wrote a personal letter to the Fremont County Attorney General this year. However, like many others, he did not get justice and received little help.

“The main point for us as natives is that they always ignore us,” Gray Bull told the BBC.

“The statistic I have in my head is that I belong to the most harassed, raped, murdered and sexually assaulted ethnic group of all who live in this country. Why is no attention paid to our cases?” he asks.

Credit, David Robinson II Photo caption, Daniel Robinson was last seen on June 23 at his workplace in Buckeye, Arizona

Daniel Robinson

David Robinson 2nd is a war veteran who has been looking for his youngest son, 24-year-old Daniel, for three months.

Daniel was born without his left hand, but that didn’t stop him from living normally: from playing football to playing the trombone. A fan of collecting stones since he was a child, he turned his hobby into work, studying geology and graduating with honors from the University of Charleston (South Carolina).

His father remembers him as kind and funny, the kind of person who “brings everyone together.”

Daniel was last seen leaving his Buckeye, Arizona, workplace in his blue-gray Renegade Jeep.

A local farmer found the vehicle in a ravine about two months ago, but the case has since cooled down.

David still believes his son is alive and has moved to Arizona.

Buckeye police used ATVs to scour hard-to-reach areas, drones and dogs, but David says those efforts aren’t enough.

He claims to have conducted his own search operations with more than 200 volunteers non-stop for seven weeks.

The family has also created a fundraising campaign and a petition to support their efforts, but David fears that precious time has been wasted.

The enormous interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance left him with mixed feelings.

“For it to make news across the country, for the FBI and other agencies to work the case, that’s all I wanted for my son,” he says.

“The sad part is that the family had to mourn the outcome (of his death), but they can feel a little bit the feeling that the case is over. I don’t have any of that,” he adds.

Lauren Cho

Credit, Facebook: Find Lauren Cho Photo caption, Lauren Cho disappeared on June 28 in California

When his ex-girlfriend Lauren Cho came out of the motorhome they were both in, Cody Orell saw that she was upset about something, but didn’t pay much attention.

“I didn’t want to intrude then, but of course I would have liked to do it now…” he told the local newspaper Hi-Desert Star in July.

Known to her friends as “El,” Cho, 30, was a soprano singer in her teens and later became a music teacher.

Wanting a fresh start, she had quit her job over the winter and joined Orell on a motorhome trip across the country from New Jersey.

According to press reports, Cho planned to open a business with a food truck when he reached his final destination: Bombay Beach, California.

On June 28, while at a mutual friend’s property in Yucca Valley, Calif., Cho left the motorhome without a phone, food, or water.

“In 10 minutes, it evaporated,” Orell said.

Search and rescue operations have found no trace of her.

The Petito case sparked new interest in Cho’s disappearance.

On a Facebook page called “Find Lauren Cho”, its administrators wrote: “We noticed that, in principle, the public information about both cases has some similarities. Ultimately, these two cases are NOT the same and the differences are more deeper than those found at first sight.”

“Someone knows something,” they added.