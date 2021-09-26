The Pope: creating unity without nullifying diversity

In the meeting with the Bishops who are friends of the Focolare, the Pope said: “Dare to unity. From the awareness that unity is a gift”, but “without nullifying diversity”

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

Pope Francis received this Saturday (25th) a group of Bishops who are friends of the Focolare Movement. After a brief greeting to those present, he recalled that “the Work of Mary, or the Focolare Movement, has always cultivated, through the charism received from its founder Chiara Lubich, the meaning and service of unity: unity in the Church, unity among all believers , unity throughout the world, ‘in concentric circles’”.

Create unity without nullifying diversity

“Amidst the lacerations and destruction of war – the Pope said – the Spirit placed in Clare’s young heart a seed of brotherhood and communion. A seed that from that group of friends, in Trent, developed and grew, attracting men and women of all languages ​​and nations with the power of God’s love, which creates unity without nullifying diversity, on the contrary, valuing and harmonizing it. -The”.

Recalling the evident “kinship” between this charism and the ministry of the bishops, Francis pondered:

“We bishops are at the service of the people of God, so that they may be built up in the unity of faith, hope and charity. In the bishop’s heart, the Holy Spirit imprints the will of the Lord Jesus: that all Christians may be one, to the praise and glory of the Triune God and that the world may believe in Jesus Christ.”

Unity attracted by the merciful form of its Paschal Mystery



Then he reiterated:

“Pope and bishops, we are at the service not of an external unity, of a ‘uniformity’, but of the mystery of communion that is the Church in Christ and in the Holy Spirit, the Church as a living Body, as a people walking in history and, at the same time, beyond the story. People sent into the world to witness to Christ, because He, Gentile Lumen, Light of the people, may he draw everyone to himself with the gentle and merciful power of his Paschal Mystery”.

“Dream” of the fraternity

“Dear brothers, we can say that this is the ‘dream’ of God. It is his plan to reconcile and harmonize everything and everyone in Christ. This is also the ‘dream’ of the fraternity, to which I dedicated the Encyclical Fratelli tutti”

The Pope recalled that in the face of so many adversities present in today’s world “the Spirit calls us to ‘dare to be one’, as the title of their meeting says. Dare to drive. From the awareness that unity is a gift.

those who have courage

“The courage of unity is witnessed above all by the saints: a few days ago we celebrated St. Cornelius, Pope, and St. Cyprion, Bishop… But let us also think of the many witnesses of our time, pastors and lay people, who had the ‘audacity of unity ‘, sometimes personally paying a very high price.

“Because the unity that Jesus Christ has given us and continues to give us is not unanimity, it is not agreeing at all costs. It obeys a fundamental criterion, which is respect for the person, respect for the face of the other, especially the poor, the little ones, the excluded”

Finally, the Pope greeted those present:

I thank you for the commitment with which you take this path of friendship forward – remember: always open, never exclusive – in order to grow in the service of communion.