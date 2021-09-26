The Witcher has two unreleased scenes revealed; check out

the second season of The Witcher, had two scenes revealed today, the 25th, during Tudum, a Netflix advertising event. The previews can be seen above and below:

Recently, several news about the saga The Witcher were released, including the release date of the second season, which opens on December 17th.

In March, Netflix had already revealed new additions to the cast, as well as the synopsis of new episodes: “Convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, her childhood home in Kaer Morhen. With the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fighting for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power he possesses within her.”

Tudum reveals news from more than 70 titles, including Cobra Kai, La Casa de Papel, Stranger Things, The Witcher and Bridgerton, Red Alert, Rescue, The Old Guard and Don’t Look Up. Omelette will comment on each of the ads in Tudum’s live coverage.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).