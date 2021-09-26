The Witcher | Season 2 wins epic trailer on Tudum; Look

Closing Tudum’s announcements and revelations, Netflix released an unreleased trailer for the 2nd season of The Witcher. The preview can be seen above.

The release of the full trailer happened shortly after the platform released two scenes from the 2nd year in full, which can be seen here. At the Netflix event, The Witcher was renewed for Season 3.

In March, Netflix had already revealed new additions to the cast, as well as the synopsis of new episodes: “Convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, her childhood home in Kaer Morhen. With the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fighting for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power he possesses within her.”

Also during Tudum – Netflix news event – the platform released a behind-the-scenes video of the prelude The Witcher: Blood Origin. the second season of The Witcher premiere in December 17th on Netflix.

Tudum reveals news from more than 70 titles, including Cobra Kai, La Casa de Papel, Stranger Things, The Witcher and Bridgerton, Red Alert, Rescue, The Old Guard and Don’t Look Up. Omelette will comment on each of the ads in Tudum’s live coverage.

