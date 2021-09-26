Theoneste Bagosora, one of those convicted of genocide in Rwanda, dies in prison | World

Former Colonel Theoneste Bagosora, one of the highest level authorities in Rwanda Convicted by the international justice for her role in the 1994 genocide, she died this Saturday (25) in Mali, where she was serving time, according to different sources.

“He had been at the clinic for some time, but he was being watched by security agents,” a source in Mali’s penitentiary administration told AFP.

In turn, a person in charge of the clinic where he was hospitalized also confirmed his death, and pointed out that it was caused by “heart failure”. Another source who confirmed Bagosora’s death to AFP was an adviser to the Ministry of Justice of Mali.

Theoneste Bagosora, chief of staff at the Ministry of Defense of Rwanda in 1994, was sentenced to life in prison in 2008 by the International Criminal Court for Rwanda (TPIR) for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. After an appeal filed in 2011, his sentence was reduced to 35 years in prison.

Before being interned, the former military leader was held in a prison located about 50 kilometers from Bamako.

One of the intellectual authors of the genocide

During his trial, the prosecution presented him as the “brain” of the genocide that caused the deaths of 800,000 people, mostly from the Tutsi minority.

In 2019, French media Mediapart and Radio France revealed that a September 1994 “French Intelligence Service document” stated that “two extremists of the Hutu regime” that ruled Rwanda at that time were “the main intellectual authors of the attack of April 6, 1994” against the plane of President Juvenal Habyarimana, which unleashed the massacre against Tutsi and moderate Hutus. One of these two “extremists” was Bagosora.

In 2011, TPIR appellate judges overturned several findings of the lower court that convicted the former colonel. However, they maintained the central conclusion of the trial, which held that Bagosora was the highest military authority in Rwanda between April 6 and 9, 1994, in the early days of the genocide.