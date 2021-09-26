‘There’s going to be an election, I’m not going to spoil it’, promises Bolsonaro to Veja

In a new attempt to show that he has ‘moderated his tone’, President Jair Bolsonaro has pledged that he will not interfere with elections in 2022, guaranteeing that the election will run smoothly. He also stated that he will be a candidate for a party from the Centrão and that he has come to rely more on the electronic system since the formation of the Election Transparency Commission with the presence of a military man, proposed by minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The statements were given in an interview with the magazine Look, published this Friday the 24th.

“There will be an election, I won’t spoil it, don’t worry, there will be an election”, promised the former captain. At another point, he claims that the chances of a coup are ‘zero’, even though some members of the government, which he did not name, pressured him to do so.

According to the former captain, the new posture stems from the formation of the Election Transparency Commission with the presence of various sectors of society, including a military member, to monitor each stage of the process.

“The Armed Forces are able to provide good advice [ao TSE]. With the Armed Forces participating, you don’t have to doubt electronic voting. The Armed Forces will pledge your name, there is no reason to doubt. I even praise Barroso, regarding this idea”, he justified.

Still on the election, the president no longer faltered and confirmed that he should run for re-election, even though polls indicate little chance of him being victorious. “Research is one thing, reality is another.”

Bolsonaro, who in 2018 promised not to join the Centrão, now says that the party that should host his new candidacy will be one of the group.

“I will not run away from being in PP, PL or Republicans. I will not run away from being with these parties, talking to them”, he says. He then explains that Roberto Jefferson’s PTB, imprisoned for undemocratic acts, also offered him a membership, however, he implies that he has already refused the proposal. The PTB has recently become the home of extremists and reactionaries in Brazil.

‘Hydroxychloroquine has never killed anyone’

In the interview, Bolsonaro also dealt with the genocide charges against him in Covid’s CPI, in legal reports and even in complaints in international courts. For him, everything would be nothing but lies and false accusations, guaranteeing that he is not sorry for the denial policy that he adopted as the main guideline of his government in the pandemic.

“I didn’t do anything wrong”, he assesses. “History will show that the concrete, economic measures we took, helping states and municipalities with resources, saved people,” he adds further on.

In the analysis, he makes a point of defending the ineffective early treatment and attacking again the efficiency of vaccination and lockdown to contain the pandemic.

“I continue to defend chloroquine. I took it myself when I was infected and I got well. Hydroxychloroquine has never killed anyone,” the president said, ignoring all the scientific evidence that proves the drug’s ineffectiveness and the drug’s link to complications in patients’ health.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital