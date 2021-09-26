Thief stealing thief: REvil sells security breach ransomware and scams hackers

Unfortunately internet scams are becoming more common, a few days ago Psafe already warned of a large leak of personal data. However, today we have a scam being applied against hackers, more precisely by the REvil group, which sells ransomware responsible for digitally hijacking devices and personal data.

The case was discovered by Advanced Intel when it found a backdoor in the ransomware distributed by REvil, which allows the group to control the devices hijacked by hackers. Furthermore, it was also pointed out that the group is contacting victims in order to collect payment for themselves rather than passing it on to the criminals responsible for the attacks. Below you can see a screenshot of a forum post where the backdoor, which is a security hole in the ransomware that gives access to REvil, is shown in its code.

To give you an idea, generally those responsible for the ransomware keep only 30% of the amount collected from the scams while the hackers responsible for the attacks keep 70%. According to industry sources, the group may have profited heavily from its backdoor, as recent REvil ransomware attacks include developer Kaseya and JBS do Brasil, with ransoms estimated at tens of millions of dollars.