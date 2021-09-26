Third dose of the elderly continues next Monday – Campos 24 Horas

24/09/2021, 20:52, Photo César Ferreira/Ascom .
The Health Department will proceed with the application of the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the elderly. The elaborated calendar starts this Monday (27) and will continue until Friday (1st) of October.
The administration of the second dose of CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer is also maintained, according to the call date specified by the Municipal Health Department (SMS).
To receive the additional dose, the elderly must have been vaccinated with the second dose six months ago. At the time of vaccination, the elderly must present a document with a photo, CPF, Covid-19 vaccination card and proof of residence. Vaccination at all stations takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, through the distribution of vouchers. As of this Monday, the vaccination post at Escola Pequeno Frederico is back in operation, and Sest Senat will no longer be a vaccination site.
SECOND DOSE— Those who took the first dose of Pfizer by July 30 should go to the stations for the second dose. AstraZeneca is for those who took the 1st until the 22nd of July. The second dose of CoronaVac is for those who took the 1st until September 8th.
SCHEDULE OF THE 3rd DOSE SPECIFIC FOR THE ELDERLY:
MONDAY
92-91 OR MORE
TUESDAY
90-89 OR MORE
WEDNESDAY
88-87 OR MORE
THURSDAY
86 YEARS OR OVER
FRIDAY
85 OR MORE
2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:
2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until July 30th
2nd dose of Astrazeneca for those who took the 1st until the 22nd of July
2nd dose of CoronaVac for those who took the 1st until September 9th.
LOCATIONS OF VACCINATION OF THE 3rd DOSE FOR THE ELDERLY:
DRIVE UENF
DRIVE IFF/CENTER
THIRD AGE CLUB
IFF GUARUS
CLUB AUTOMOBILE
LITTLE FREDERICO URURAI
UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO
UPH MORRO DO COCO
PENHA UBS
UBSF SANTA CRUZ
UBS SANTA MARIA
UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA
UBS ADVISOR JOSINO
UBSF STRAWBERRY
PONTA DA LAMA UBS
FAT WELL UBS
UBS TOCOS
VACCINATION LOCATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER:
DRIVE PLAZA
UENF DRIVE
UBSF DOERS MACABOO
UPH MORRO DO COCO
UBSF SANTA CRUZ
UBS SANTA MARIA
UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA
UBS ADVISOR JOSINO
UBSF STRAWBERRY
PONTA DA LAMA UBS
STUBS UBS
CLUB AUTOMOBILE
FAT WELL UBS
LITTLE FREDERICO URURAI
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS
CHILD JESUS PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER
2nd ASTRAZENECA VACCINATION LOCATIONS:
DRIVE GUARUS PLAZA
FAT WELL UBS
UENF CONVENTION CENTER
STUBS UBS
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
CHILD JESUS PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS
UPH MORRO DO COCO
LITTLE FREDERICO URURAI
2nd DOSE CORONAVAC VACCINATION LOCATIONS:
IFF CENTER
IFF GUARUS
THIRD AGE
PENHA UBS
CLUB AUTOMOBILE
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
UBSF SANTA CRUZ
UENF CONVENTION CENTER
