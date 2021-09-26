Third dose of the elderly continues next Monday – Campos 24 Horas





Photo César Ferreira/Ascom



The Health Department will proceed with the application of the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the elderly. The elaborated calendar starts this Monday (27) and will continue until Friday (1st) of October.

The administration of the second dose of CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer is also maintained, according to the call date specified by the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

To receive the additional dose, the elderly must have been vaccinated with the second dose six months ago. At the time of vaccination, the elderly must present a document with a photo, CPF, Covid-19 vaccination card and proof of residence. Vaccination at all stations takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, through the distribution of vouchers. As of this Monday, the vaccination post at Escola Pequeno Frederico is back in operation, and Sest Senat will no longer be a vaccination site.

SECOND DOSE— Those who took the first dose of Pfizer by July 30 should go to the stations for the second dose. AstraZeneca is for those who took the 1st until the 22nd of July. The second dose of CoronaVac is for those who took the 1st until September 8th.

SCHEDULE OF THE 3rd DOSE SPECIFIC FOR THE ELDERLY:

MONDAY

92-91 OR MORE

TUESDAY

90-89 OR MORE

WEDNESDAY

88-87 OR MORE

THURSDAY

86 YEARS OR OVER

FRIDAY

85 OR MORE

2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:

2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until July 30th

2nd dose of Astrazeneca for those who took the 1st until the 22nd of July

2nd dose of CoronaVac for those who took the 1st until September 9th.

LOCATIONS OF VACCINATION OF THE 3rd DOSE FOR THE ELDERLY:

DRIVE UENF

DRIVE IFF/CENTER

THIRD AGE CLUB

IFF GUARUS

CLUB AUTOMOBILE

LITTLE FREDERICO URURAI

UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO

UPH MORRO DO COCO

PENHA UBS

UBSF SANTA CRUZ

UBS SANTA MARIA

UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA

UBS ADVISOR JOSINO

UBSF STRAWBERRY

PONTA DA LAMA UBS

FAT WELL UBS

UBS TOCOS

VACCINATION LOCATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER:

DRIVE PLAZA

UENF DRIVE

UBSF DOERS MACABOO

UPH MORRO DO COCO

UBSF SANTA CRUZ

UBS SANTA MARIA

UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA

UBS ADVISOR JOSINO

UBSF STRAWBERRY

PONTA DA LAMA UBS

STUBS UBS

CLUB AUTOMOBILE

FAT WELL UBS

LITTLE FREDERICO URURAI

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS

CHILD JESUS ​​PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER

2nd ASTRAZENECA VACCINATION LOCATIONS:

DRIVE GUARUS PLAZA

FAT WELL UBS

UENF CONVENTION CENTER

STUBS UBS

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

CHILD JESUS ​​PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IPS

UPH MORRO DO COCO

LITTLE FREDERICO URURAI

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC VACCINATION LOCATIONS:

IFF CENTER

IFF GUARUS

THIRD AGE

PENHA UBS

CLUB AUTOMOBILE

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

UBSF SANTA CRUZ

UENF CONVENTION CENTER

*Source: Ascom