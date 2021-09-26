Tiago Nunes praises Ceará’s stance in victory against Chapecoense: ‘he was brave all the time’ – Play

O Ceará won the first game in Series A of 2021 under the command of James Nunes. After a draw (Santos) and a defeat (Grêmio), they beat Chapecoense by 1-0 this Saturday (25), at Arena Castelão. In a press conference, the coach praised the performance.

“The team has been showing good characteristics match by match, especially in the offensive part. We had a high number of submissions, our committee counted 24, eight on goal and 10 chances. The volume pleases me, shows evolution, how much the team competed and was brave all the time”, he stated.

On the field, the team created many chances, scored on a penalty with striker Jael, but wasted chances – besides stopping in the great display of goalkeeper Keiller. For Tiago Nunes, the emotional aspect, the fast without victories, had an impact on the individual performance of the team.

“It’s only my third game in Ceará, little sampling, and the team was under pressure, without winning for six games, in a team with a passionate crowd. There is the emotional aspect because it often comes close to the goal and misses the submission that are easier due to an emotional aspect, the need for the game. We will evolve in this regard”, he guaranteed.

With the score, Grandpa rose to 10th position, with 28 points. The next appointment is in front of the Bahia, Saturday (2), at 7 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova/BA.