Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell split, tabloid says

The never-confirmed relationship between Tom Cruise, 59, and Hayley Atwell, 39, has come to an end, according to British tabloid The Sun.

The couple – who had never confirmed the romance, but who claimed to have ‘got close’ on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 – were seen together at events like the Wimbledon tournament.

A source told The Sun yesterday that “it was a very intense period of filming together. They really hit it off and it was a good match. But as the film ended, they decided to get back to being friends. , and Tom has a number of other commitments coming up and is always filming in a helicopter or private jet, so he just went his way”

“But they’re still happy to work together. It’s a shame, but it happens. They still get along well,” the Sun source continued.

News of the duo’s romance came later as recordings of “Mission: Impossible 7” advanced. Hayley the Top Gun star’s first “partner” since her 2012 split from ex-wife Katie Holmes.

A scene from the film shows Hayley, playing Grace, handcuffed to Tom’s character Ethan Hunt. The photos also showed the couple actually holding hands between filming in Rome.

At the time, a production source said that the two became too close due to the closeness the cast had gotten after the restrictions covid-19 imposed on the recordings. “Tom and Hayley have gotten along well since day one. They’ve been seeing each other late at night, and she’s at her house in London. They get along really well and they both seem very happy.”

“Missão: Impossível 7” hits Brazilian theaters on May 26, 2022. The eighth film in the franchise, “Missão: Impossível 8”, is scheduled for July 6, 2023.