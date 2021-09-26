Toyota launches subscription car service for individuals

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

Toyota launched in Brazil, through its mobility company called Kinto, the subscription car service for individuals, the Kinto One Personal. It offers the possibility for the customer to have a fixed main car of the brand for a period that varies between 12 and 24 months and, in addition, to use flexible rates of other models during the term of the contract.

How it works

Kinto offers the possibility for the customer to have a brand new car per subscription, being able to select the monthly mileage allowance, which can be 800 or 1,500 km per month, in addition to being able to choose how many flexible daily rates they want to use during the contract, ranging from two to 30 per year, which is a big difference compared to other services on the market, as the customer does not need to return the main car to enjoy this benefit.

To meet the different needs of its customers, Kinto offers within the subscription package, 24-hour assistance, IPVA, preventive maintenance, insurance with coverage for third parties and a reserve car if necessary. From now on, Kinto offers Toyota’s entire portfolio sold in Brazil, including Yaris, Corolla sedan, Hilux, SW4, RAV4 and Corolla Cross, the latter offered exclusively in KINTO services.

At the end of the contract, the customer is given the possibility to buy the car and the negotiation is made directly with the dealership where the customer collected his car.

“KINTO is a company with a global presence that seeks to offer society complete mobility solutions for the most varied needs, for companies or individuals. With KINTO One Personal, we have a customized and flexible service, which allows the customer to have a model at home for everyday use and still have the availability of other vehicles, whether for a more adventurous experience, travel or any other specific demand.” , explains Roger Armellini, KINTO’s commercial director and Toyota’s mobility director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Understanding the different mobility needs of our customers is essential for the future of our business. And today we take another important step in this area. Through KINTO and its three services currently available in Brazil – KINTO Share, of sharing, KINTO One Fleet, of corporate fleet management, and now KINTO One Personal, of vehicle subscription for individuals, Toyota consolidates itself as the manufacturer of vehicles with the most complete portfolio of mobility services in the country”, says Masahiro Inoue, Toyota CEO for Latin America and the Caribbean and regional CEO of KINTO.

How to hire

The Belt One Personal service can be contracted 100% digitally by accessing the website https://kintomobility.com.br. If you choose to go to a Toyota dealership, this is also an option, where teams are ready to help their customers adhere to the service, in addition to the fact that dealerships are the basis for after-sales service, helping the customer, as with preventive maintenance, for example.

“The expansion of KINTO’s portfolio in Brazil is part of a global strategy that accompanies society’s transformation to offer complete and integrated solutions to the mobility market. KINTO One Personal offers a unique facility in the market and, with it, we have great opportunities to continue growing and guarantee our consumers the best cost-benefit ratio in the use of high quality and reliable vehicles”, concludes Armellini.