TUDUM 2021: Netflix reveals trailers and news from “La Casa de Papel”; “Bridgerton”; “Rebel”; “Stranger Things” and more; come see everything!

OMG! This is what I call a lively weekend! Saturday (25), “TUDUM 2021” is taking place, an event organized by Netflix to present trailers and more news about some of its main productions. And the streaming giant didn’t come to play, right?! We had preview releases of VERY anticipated series and movies, such as “Bridgerton”, “Stranger Things”, “La Casa de Papel” and the new “Rebelde”. Check it out below:

La Casa de Papel

The beloved Spanish series is reaching its long-awaited finale! The last five episodes of the production hit the Netflix catalog on December 3rd, and to whet fans’ curiosity, a teaser of the series was released at the event. In the scene, we see the main characters very tense and arguing about the disappearance of the teacher.

Bridgerton

Here it came! We finally checked out a little part of the second season of “Bridgerton”! The panel featured a scene from Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in one of their first interactions. As is known, the romance between the two will be the focus of this new series of episodes. And it looks like it’s going to be one of those “hate-turns-love” relationships, right? Look how they tease each other in the teaser! We already love it!

Stranger Things

They’re back, and things seem weirder than ever! In the trailer for the series’ season 4, titled “House of the Creel,” we see a family moving into a weird mansion. The property seems to be affected by the inverted world. Later, our protagonists appear investigating the place, which seems abandoned.

Rebel

OMG! If the anxiety for “Rebelde” was already great, now it only increased! The production’s first teaser showed the new cast members in the hallways of the “Elite Way” high school, singing a part of “Rebelde”, the theme song from the original soap opera. Pure nostalgia!

dark desire

Hey! The heat continues! In the second season preview, we see protagonists Alma (Maite Perroni) and Darío (Alejandro Speitzer) in a heated argument. The crap, however, quickly turns into a strong make out, just the way the series knows how to do very well. Master!

Maldives

Finally! The wait was long, and now we could see a little piece of how the universe of the Brazilian series will be! The production, which has names like Bruna Marquezine, Manu Gavassi, Sheron Menezzes, Carol Castro and much more, will address the life of a high society group that lives in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. In their private lives, however, these guys keep many secrets.

The Witcher

Season two didn’t even come out, and “The Witcher” has already won a third! At the event, unpublished images of the new batch of episodes were released, which arrives in the catalog on December 17th.

Emily in Paris

Emilinha talarica is back! kkkkk The protagonist, played by Lily Collins, will continue her adventures in the most romantic city in the world. How will she react to the event in season one? We want to know already!

The Crown

His highness will return… but let’s wait a little longer! The new Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton from Season 5, appeared to announce that the new batch of episodes will only be available in November of next year.

Do you think it’s over?! During the event, previews and news of more darling titles and unpublished bets from the streaming giant were also released… Check them all out!

Back at 15

don’t look up

sex education

After that ending, I couldn’t keep you guys waiting. Sex Education is officially renewed for Season 4! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/hunuOFvcWr — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) September 25, 2021

Ozark

Red Notice

Cobra Kay

Tiger King

“Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe”

Rescue 2

Sandman

arcane

Vikings: Valhalla

jeen-yuhs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPDABEVCSTU

Colin in Black and White

The Chestnut Man