TV catches Mbappé’s alleged complaint against Neymar: “Don’t give me the pass” | french football

Replaced at 42 minutes of the second half in PSG’s 2-0 victory over Montpellier , Mbappé did not look very happy. And the channel “Canal+” caught a complaint by shirt 7 right after Paris’ second goal, the minute after he sat on the bench. And that was supposed to be aimed at Neymar.

The goal came from a pass by the Brazilian shirt number 10 to Draxler, Mbappé’s replacement. As soon as the goal comes out, the transmission of the match focused on shirt 7, who is talking to defensive midfielder Gueye. According to “Canal+” and also to “RMC Sport”, which reverberated the moment, the Frenchman complains that Neymar does not pass the ball to him.

“Yes, yes, he doesn’t give the pass to me,” says Mbappé, pointing to the field.

1 of 2 Shortly after Draxler’s goal, Mbappé complains to Gueye on the bench, referring to Neymar, according to “Canal+”: “When I’m him, he doesn’t pass the ball” — Photo: Reproduction/Canal+ Right after Draxler’s goal, Mbappé complains to Gueye on the bench, referring to Neymar, according to “Canal+”: “When I’m him, he doesn’t pass the ball” — Photo: Reproduction/Canal+

Mbappé and Neymar did not comment on the matter. The interpretation of the French press is based on various situations in the game, which indicated a lack of harmony between the two attackers. The newspaper “L’Equipe” described that both “were not able to combine and even seemed to run into each other on several occasions.”

A crash actually happened, 34 minutes into the first half. Mbappé made a play from the left wing, pulled to the middle of the area and, when opening space to try to kick, collided with Neymar.

The moment when Mbappé complains in conversation with Gueye:

RMC: At the bank, Mbappé openly complained about Neymar!

The two moved and switched positions in the attack. In the second half, in at least two situations the Brazilian shirt 10 received it in conditions to give the pass to Mbappé, but preferred the submission or individual play.

Neymar’s assistance for Draxler came from a pass from shirt 10 to the German on the right wing, when the Brazilian was also able to shoot, but his teammate was freer.

The catch promises to spark more controversy with Mbappé, who in the middle of the week was criticized by Metz coach Frédéric Atonetti. The coach said that the French 7 shirt “would benefit more if he were more humble”.

PSG has reached 24 points from eight games and is the clear leader in the French Championship. Olympique de Marseille, which plays this Sunday, is second, with 14. Paris returns to the field this Tuesday, at Parque dos Príncipes, against Manchester City for the Champions League.