Uber disables drivers account in Brazil due to frequent race cancellation

Uber was accused by the Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp) of having deactivated the account of 15 thousand drivers in Brazil, for excessive cancellations. The number would be equivalent to 1% of the entire app’s driver base in the country. According to the portal G1, Amasp stated that approximately a quarter of the São Paulo fleet of drivers gave up working in the segment, because of the high fuel prices. Now, with one more decrease by the app itself, the waiting time for passengers would have increased even more.





The association’s president, Eduardo Lima de Souza, defined Uber’s decision as a “summary exclusion”, since there would be no prohibition on the practice of cancellation under the terms of use of the platform. However, the company has in the past justified the act of high rates of unjustified cancellations as a violation of the terms and conditions of adhesion of drivers, which could lead to the termination of the partnership. Drivers consulted for the publication of the G1 stated that they did not receive prior notification that they were breaking any terms of the application. Furthermore, they would have been permanently disabled, without a chance of defense. When you remove a driver from your platform, access is restricted to new races, and it appears that the account has been “permanently disabled”, for violation of the Uber Community Code. TudoCelular consulted these terms and found the snippet that it says is a way of discriminating against app users based on destination or place of delivery.

Uber claims to have excluded 1,600 partners

Uber’s official response states that, out of 1 million partners across Brazil, a portion of approximately 0.16% would have been turned off by “behaviors that intentionally impair the operation of the platform and hinder other drivers and users who just want to generate income or travel”. This means that, in the company’s calculations, there were around 1,600 drivers disconnected. The company also emphasizes that abuse in canceling trips does not impact the partner driver’s freedom to refuse requests.

Detective TudoCelular has already addressed the subject

Detective TudoCelular came to address the issue of race cancellations in apps like Uber and 99, in July this year. At the time, we emphasize that the complaints came from both sides: users complained about the longer delay and difficulty in starting a race; while drivers were unhappy with the decrease in the values ​​passed on by the apps. Uber responded to the column and stated that the earnings of those who drive with the app at that time had been the biggest of the year. On the other hand, the delays were justified by the high demand, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. So, what is your assessment of Uber’s attitude of deactivating so many driver accounts due to high cancellation rates? Leave your opinion in the comments below.