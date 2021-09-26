Uber says it banned 1,600 drivers for trip cancellation

Uber banned from its platform about 1,600 drivers in recent weeks for abuse in canceling trips, according to a company statement released late this Friday (24). High fuel has led app drivers to cancel trips more often.

The company had to take a stand after Amasp (Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo) declared that the estimate was that 15 thousand people would be canceled by the platform.

According to Eduardo Lima de Souza, president of the organisation, the company had said that the number could be around 1% of the driver base, but this Friday the company made the exact calculation, which would be 0.16%. Uber has 1 million subscribers in Brazil.

“Of the approximately 1 million drivers and delivery partners registered with Uber, 0.16% of the total showed – on a recurring basis – behaviors that intentionally affect the operation of the platform,” he said in a note.

The company claims that cancellations in disagreement with the terms of use are those made after the driver accepts the trip.

“The abuse of canceling trips has nothing to do with the partner driver’s freedom to refuse requests. At Uber, the driver is completely free to decide which trip requests to accept and which to refuse,” he says.

Drivers are able to know the distance, destination and estimated time of each trip before accepting them.

Two weeks ago, Uber and 99 announced readjustments due to the increase in fuel prices.

At 99, the increase ranges from 10% to 25%. According to the company, the measure aims to “balance the platform, offering more gains for partners and maintaining the accessibility of the service for passengers”.

Uber claims that there will be no change in the rate for the user, only in the transfer to the driver. The readjustment in the transfer will be up to 35% for UberX travel, the most popular category of the application, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. According to the company, earnings depend on the time and place where the driver works.

The president of Amasp emphasizes that 35% is the ceiling for the readjustment and that many workers do not see this value in practice, as the number depends on variables such as demand, day and location.

“A readjustment of 10%, 15% does not alleviate the loss; the fuel increased by more than 50% in 2021, in addition to all the maintenance of the car, which also became more expensive”, he says.

According to him, those excluded from the platform report indignation for having invested a lot of money to be able to ride in a vehicle. A recent report by Folha de S.Paulo shows that the middle class without a car, which has become dependent on this type of transport, has had difficulty getting races. There are also reports of increases in the final tariff for consumers.