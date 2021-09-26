UFC 266: Jessica Stakeout Rides Against Cynthia Calvillo and Asks for Strawweight Title Shot | combat

On the night she turned 30 and broke the record for the most female appearances in the UFC, with 20 fights, flyweight Jessica Bate-Estaca didn’t give American Cynthia Calvillo a chance. With a devastating performance, the Brazilian won the opening fight of the main card of UFC 266 by TKO at 4:55 of the first round.

1 of 7 Jessica Striker celebrates knockout of Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images Jessica Striker celebrates knockout of Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images

– I am very happy. Fighting Cynthia was a great opportunity, and I got the victory. I knew if I landed a good hit, victory would come. Dana, I want to fight Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang’s strawweight winner,” Jessica Stakeholder said after the fight.

2 of 7 Jessica Stakeholder Cynthia Calvillo UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images Jessica Stakeholder Cynthia Calvillo UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images

The fight started with Calvillo moving around a lot, avoiding being a target for Stakeholders. The Brazilian applied kicks to the American’s legs, who returned high kicks. Jessica rocked Calvillo with two straights, but the American quickly recovered. Showing a lot of strength in his blows, Bate-Estaca cornered his rival, who was trying to jabs in motion to try to escape the Brazilian’s direct attacks. At the end of the round, Jessica cornered Calvillo once more, and this time she didn’t let the chance go. With consecutive and precise blows, the Brazilian hit the American several times, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the fight and declare her victory by technical knockout.

Robbie Lawler knocks out Nick Diaz

It wasn’t a fight expected by most MMA fans, mainly because of Nick Diaz’s physical form. But Robbie Lawler did what he had to do and managed to avenge his KO loss 17 years ago, and beat his rival by TKO in the 44s of the third round. This was the second knockout loss in Diaz’s career.

3 of 7 Robbie Lawler beats Nick Diaz at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images Robbie Lawler beats Nick Diaz at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images

The fight started with Diaz trying a high kick, and Lawler dodging and delivering a string of blows. Diaz was very slow and his physical shape was not the best. Lawler feinted and saved his rival’s blows, betting on leg kicks. Diaz tried to attack, but even with reasonable accuracy, he didn’t have the power to shake Lawler.

The second round started with Robbie Lawler more aggressive, and Nick Diaz slow, with a weak guard and throwing powerless punches. Lawler was looking for the attack, but he also didn’t show the knockout power of earlier times. At the end of the round, Lawler looked tired.

4 of 7 Nick Diaz attacks Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images Nick Diaz attacks Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images

On the way back to the third round, Diaz also looked tired, and Robbie Lawler went up with a string of blows. After a straight right, Diaz dropped to his knees and Lawler landed a left upper that apparently fractured Diaz’s nose, who stayed on the ground until referee Jason Herzog ended the fight.

Curtis Blaydes uses strategy and beats Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Efficiently using the strategy of not looking for striking and taking the fight to the ground, heavyweight Curtis Blaydes beat Surinamese Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision of the judges (triple 30-27).

5 of 7 Curtis Blaydes beats Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his victory at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images Curtis Blaydes beats Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his victory at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images

The fight started with Blaydes looking for low kicks and Jairzinho attacking with punches. The American was a good feint and kept the Surinamese at a distance, preparing the shortening distance to carry out the takedown. Falling over Rozenstruik at the guard, Blaydes punished his rival with punches and knees in the ribs. Jairzinho managed to get up, but didn’t have the initiative to attack, preferring to remain cautious so as not to be knocked down again until the break.

The second round featured Curtis Blaydes keeping a great move and keeping Jairzinho at bay with jabs and leg kicks. The Surinamese wasn’t looking for the attack, and the crowd booed the fight, which had little action. In an attempt at Jairzinho’s flying knee, Blaydes caught her and took the fight to the ground in the middle of the octagon. From top to bottom, Blaydes dominated his rival, staying on top until halftime.

6 of 7 Curtis Blaydes used his wrestling to dominate Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images Curtis Blaydes used his wrestling to dominate Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266 — Photo: Getty Images

Staying true to the strategy of the previous rounds, Blaydes returned for the third round looking for a chance to take down Jairzinho, and he did so just before the middle of the round. And, as in the first two rounds, the Surinamese couldn’t get rid of the American’s pressure, remaining under his control until the end of the fight.

7 out of 7 Live and Exclusive Brazilian Squadron Duel in Combate! — Photo: Infosport Live and Exclusive Brazilian Squadron Duel in Combate! — Photo: Infosport