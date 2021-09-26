UFC 267: Aljamain Sterling leaves fight with Petr Yan, Russian may win rival for interim title | combat

UFC 267 lost one of its main fights. American Aljamain Sterling defended the bantamweight belt (under 61.2kg) in a rematch with Russian and former champion Petr Yan, but had to leave the fight due to an injury, as reported on the website “MMA Fighting”. The card, scheduled for October 30th, in Abu Dhabi, on Ultimate’s return to Fight Island, may have a new rival for Petr Yan for an eventual interim belt. According to the website “MMA Junkie”, Cory Sandhagen would be the favorite to replace Sterling.
Aljamain Sterling is out of the fight at UFC 267 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
According to MMA Fighting, Sterling has persistent neck problems following surgery to repair a long-standing injury sustained in his wrestling days in college. UFC 267 still continues with its main fight, for the light heavyweight title (under 93kg), between champion Jan Blachowicz and Brazilian Glover Teixeira.
Aljamain Sterling won the title at UFC 258 in March when Petr Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee. The Jamaican descent fighter has six straight wins on his record, including rivals like Jimmie Rivera, Pedro Munhoz and Cory Sandhagen.
Petr Yan captured the UFC title by knocking out Jose Aldo in the fifth round of UFC 251 in July 2020. The loss to Sterling in his first title defense ended a ten-game winning streak and ended his UFC unbeaten record with seven wins.
UFC 267
October 30, 2021, at Ilha da Luta (Abu Dhabi)
EVENT CARD (to date):
Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira
Roosterweight: Petr Yan x Opponent to be defined
Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura
Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos x Islam Makhachev
Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs Li Jingliang
Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Strawweight: Virna Jandiroba x Amanda Ribas
Light heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Shamil Gamzatov
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa x Opponent to be announced
Flyweight: Allan Puro Osso x Tagir Ulanbekov
Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov x Ricardo Carcacinha
Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Opponent to be announced
Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski
Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Magomed Mustafaev
Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Albert Duraev
Two title fights and more unmissable duels. It’s live only in Combate!