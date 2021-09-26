UK to grant visas to circumvent labor shortages | World

The government of the United Kingdom said this Saturday (25) that it will grant up to 10,500 provisional work visas to overcome the shortage of labor.

At permissions will be for three months, from October to December, and aim to mitigate the shortage of workers in transport and in key sectors of the British economy, such as poultry farming.

In recent days, despite the government’s attempts to reassure the population, a crowd of Britons filled gas stations after many products ran out in stores and supermarkets.

The decision to grant visas goes against the directive defended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government understands that the United Kingdom should not depend on foreign labor.

For months, the Executive has been trying to avoid resorting to outside workers, despite warnings from various economic sectors and an estimated shortage of 100,000 truck drivers.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapp said that, in addition to work visas, other exceptional measures will be taken. to guarantee supplies before the holiday season.

In the coming weeks, Ministry of Defense examiners will be mobilized to approve thousands of permits for goods transport vehicles.

The Ministry of Education and its agencies will unlock millions of pounds sterling to train 4,000 truck drivers.

Shapps also urged employers to collaborate, “by improving working conditions and wages to retain new drivers.”

A million letters will also be sent to ask people who are in possession of truck drivers’ licenses and who are not using them to return to work.

Boris Johnson has to deal with mounting pressure. The Covid-19 crisis and Brexit-related consequences have accentuated shortages, while energy prices have soared.

Factories, restaurants and supermarkets have been affected by the lack of truck drivers for months.

McDonald’s fast-food chain ran out of drinks and milkshakes last month. Its competitor, KFC, was forced to remove some items from its menu, while Nando’s chain had to provisionally close dozens of restaurants because it did not have enough chickens to meet demand.