Understand how the election is in Germany and what the proposals of the 3 favorites are | World

Although the parties nominate their candidates for prime minister of Germany, and they campaign politically, German voters do not directly choose their head of government.

Everything will depend on the election to the Bundestag, the equivalent of the Chamber of Deputies in Germany. The election of deputies is also different from the Brazilian one: each voter casts two votes on the ballot.

About 60.4 million Germans over the age of 18 can vote in person on Sunday (26), or by mail – which has already started to receive ballots. The prime minister, Angela Merkel, opted for correspondence this year, according to her staff. There are about 2.8 million voting for the first time (4.6% of the total).

On the first vote, the voter chooses a candidate for deputy to be his representative in his district – there are 299 electoral districts in the country, each with about 250,000 voters, and candidates for representative by district campaign for the problems and interests specific to each region.

Parties also present lists of names in each of the 16 states, and on the second ballot vote, the voter votes for the party based on its broader program. It is this second vote that will define the number of seats each acronym is entitled to in Parliament.

Understand below how the election that will elect the successor (or successor) of Angela Merkel and the main proposals of the three favorites works

The leaders in the polls are Olaf Scholz (SPD), Armin Laschet (CDU) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens).

See Differences Between Top Candidates’ Programs:

In 1 minute (as they presented themselves in the debates):



Olaf Scholz, of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), is part of the most centrist wing of the center-left party. It promised higher minimum wages and secure, stable pensions. He wants to increase “solidarity” and “respect” in the country and has presented himself as the natural successor of Merkel, of whom he is deputy prime minister, albeit from a rival party.

Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) supports the center-right party’s conservative policies. He portrayed his party as an anchor of stability and reliability during uncertain and difficult times. He promised to reduce bureaucracy and defend individual citizens’ freedoms: “I won’t tell you how you should think or how you should live.”

Annalena Baerbock, from the Greens, is part of the more pragmatic and less dogmatic current of the environmentalist party. He promised to end the “years of standstill”. It has presented itself as the candidate for “real change” and green socio-ecological transition, while the others are “more of the same”.

Scholz says climate protection can only succeed if it is driven by innovation and that industry must be part of the solution. It advocates more regulation and investment in high-performance electricity grid and increased clean electricity generation. It advocates cutting CO2 emissions by 65% ​​by 2030, 88% by 2040 and 100% by 2045 and says electricity must come from renewable sources by 2040.

Laschet also advocates cutting CO2 emissions by 65% ​​by 2030, 88% by 2040 and 100% by 2045. He is against banning diesel cars and enforcing speed limits on highways, as opponents want. It says it will increase market incentives for the industry to accelerate the green transition, tax-deducting investments in energy efficiency. He stated that he will prioritize hydrogen as a renewable source.

Annalena wants to cut emissions by 70% by 2030 and use only renewable energy sources by 2035. She wants the Paris Agreement targets to be included in the Constitution and all laws revised to make them compatible with environmental targets. He defends the phasing out of coal by 2030, instead of the currently mandatory 2038, and the ban on the sale of cars powered by polluting fuels until 2030. He said that the Greens do not want to ban flights, as their rivals say, but defend the expansion of the network to become a viable alternative to aviation.

Annalena is the only candidate who is not opposed, in principle, to mandatory vaccination of certain categories.

Laschet is the most liberal and pro-business of the three. The protection of industry was the flagship of its state government and, in the debate at the end of August, it clearly presented itself as a candidate for companies. He is in favor of the total elimination of the solidarity surcharge – which finances investments in East Germany – and of a reduction in taxes on companies.

Scholz prioritized the social safety net: defending a minimum wage of 12 euros an hour, more affordable housing and stable pensions.

Annalena focused on combating poverty, considering it unacceptable that 1 in 5 German children now live in this condition. It advocates that there is an income security for poor parents with young children.

Scholz is against the tax cut for companies in the current situation of German debt and advocates more balance in collection, increasing the rate on higher incomes by three percentage points: “Who is in my income bracket [200 mil euros por ano] or above should pay a little more”.

Laschet maintained his mantra that tax increases are the “wrong way” and could stifle an economy that is still recovering from the pandemic. He says his approach to taxes is the “fundamental difference” between him and the other candidates.

Annalena says her priority is to fight tax evasion and ease some of the burden on those who don’t make a lot of money. To this end, it proposes to increase the tax on annual income above 100,000 euros.

Laschet has prioritized German industrial exports in relations with the Asian country and said there is nothing to change from Angela Merkel’s current policy.

Annalena is the toughest candidate in relation to China. It wants the EU to impose tougher barriers on Chinese imports to avoid price wars and disregard for environmental standards. It called for more state support in areas such as public tenders for European industrial champions or consortia that provide key technologies to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers.

With the exception of the ultra-rightist AfD, the main parties defend the European Union, the euro and NATO (military alliance between Europe and the North Americans);

Scholz and Laschet defend the strengthening of Europe as a global player, in a scenario of withdrawal of US support.

AFGHANISTAN AND REFUGEES

Laschet said that “a situation like the one in 2015” should be avoided and adopted the conservative position of increasing the deportation of irregular immigrants.

The Greens advocate expanding the German refugee program.

The three candidates said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan showed the need to strengthen German security policy and the country’s role in European security.

Laschet plans to create a new National Security Council, increase the minimum penalty for assaults on emergency workers and install 1,000 new cameras a year at train stations.

Scholz said video surveillance is a possibility that is already being used and that he advocates.

Annalena criticizes the emphasis on video surveillance and advocates further equipping the police and keeping police stations open in rural areas.