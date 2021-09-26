Unsurprisingly, Inter has a team set to face Bahia; see likely escalation | International

Inter is set to face Bahia, at 16:00 on Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. The novelty in the formation is Taison, recovered from a muscle injury. Suspended, full-backs Saravia and Moisés will be replaced by Heitor and Paulo Victor, respectively.

The last training session in preparation for the duel took place this Saturday morning, at the Parque Gigante CT. Coach Diego Aguirre settled the technical and tactical details based on the opponent’s analysis. If there are no problems at the time of departure, there should be no surprises in the lineup.

Probable Inter against Bahia: Daniel; Hector, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Paulo Victor; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Patrick, Edenilson and Taison; Yuri Alberto.

1 of 1 Rodrigo Dourado is on the team alongside Rodrigo Dourado — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Rodrigo Dourado remains in the team alongside Rodrigo Dourado — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

With the return of captain Taison, Inter will once again have the midfield considered ideal at the present time. The attacking midfielder was out of the games against Sport and Fortaleza recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh. Despite the absence of one of the main players, the team won both matches.

Edenilson also has reason to enter the field motivated. He was called up by Tite for the Brazilian team’s three-game series for the World Cup qualifiers for the second consecutive time.