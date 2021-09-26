Upward trend for soybeans in Chicago, starting in October, goes through…

Appreciation should be motivated by the revision in US stocks and lower productivity in the current crop

podcast Interview with Tarso Veloso – Director of Operations at AgResource about the Soybean Market Closing

Another day of short variations for soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The oilseed market continued to fluctuate around the level of US$ 13 per bushel in the main contracts and is now waiting for news that may stimulate more expressive fluctuations, such as the quarterly US stocks report at the end of the month and the supply and demand report in October .

The main soybean maturities on the CBOT closed this Friday in stability until gains of 0.6 point. The November/21 contract appreciated by 0.6 point, trading at USD 12.85 per bushel, with a high of USD 12.90 and a low of USD 12.78 per bushel. Already the May/22, more distant, was stable in the day, worth US$ 13.03 per bushel.

“We now have this potential to see the market rise again, if it is confirmed that the American crop is smaller than had been thought… We have already seen productivity being cut and we may reach a point where it can be even smaller. This will tighten US inventories even further,” says Tarso Veloso, director of operations at AgResource.

North American producers, for example, according to Veloso, have already reported crop yields at levels below expectations, even than those estimated by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture).

“We talk about a soybean crop of 49 bushels per acre. The crop started out very big, but we had a drought in part of the belt, a problem with storms, so this crop was always being cut. If we reduce the crop today by four or five bushels per acre, we are talking about a reduction of 400 million bushels by the end of the year”, says Veloso.

The analyst also points out that, if the report is not bullish for the market as expected, operators will start to look more closely at demand, daily and weekly sales, in addition to the crop in Brazil.

“We need demand to remain firm as well. If China, by chance, buys less this year or decides to buy from Brazil next year, this could be depressing for prices. However, we do not believe that this is the scenario”, pointed out the analyst amid fears of energy restrictions in China, even with the closing of industries.

INTERN MARKET

According to Tarso Veloso, this last week was marked by the registration of some sales by soy producers. “I think there is a lot of good opportunity. There is an American crop, a Brazilian crop, international trade… Many good opportunities for sale… and the levels are rewarding”, highlighted the market analyst.

Soybean prices on the physical market did not have a clear trend this Friday, with falls and rises in the trading areas. In Não-Me-Toque/RS, for example, the day was one of stability with the bag at R$ 159.00, as well as in Palma Sola, Santa Catarina, at R$ 162.00, and São Gabriel do Oeste, in Mato Grosso do Sul, at R$ 160.00. Ponta Grossa, in Paraná, registered a bag at R$ 173.00 with an increase of 1.76%.

In ports, the indicatives are around R$ 170.00 per bag available and around R$ 160.00 for 2022.