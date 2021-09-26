Used Car Costs More Than Zero Kilometer – Economy

Selling a used car for a year and with a better price than the one paid for the purchase is something unprecedented at a time of economic stability. “I only saw this at the time of hyperinflation,” says Eduardo Jurcevic, president of Webmotors, the largest car buying and selling platform in the country.

Models in great demand, such as Volkswagen T-Cross and Gol, had an increase of 27% and 24% in one year, respectively, according to data from KBB Brasil, a company specialized in vehicle price research (see table below).

For Ana Renata Navas, general director of Cox Automotive do Brasil, owner of KBB, the high demand for used cars – and the consequent price increase – is due, in part, to the prompt delivery that the segment offers to the consumer. Many new models have waiting lists of four to six months.

Another ingredient, she says, is that the lack of new cars also reduces the supply of used ones, as they usually make up the payment from zero. “With fewer used and used vehicles available in store stocks, there is more pressure on prices,” he explains.

According to Ana Renata, if the semiconductor crisis lasts beyond the first half of 2022, or gets worse in the short and medium term, the aforementioned factors “may further pressure prices, to the point of cooling demand for used vehicles”.

On the edge

In Jurcevic’s opinion, price elasticity goes up to a certain point. “I think it is very close to reaching a level where the consumer will decide to wait a little longer because prices are too high,” he says. As in general new and used models have become more expensive, the consumer will have to assess whether it pays to change the valued car for another that also valued.

Jurcevic says that this is already the best moment in the 25-year history of Webmotors in Brazil. The company’s financial result grew more than 30% until August compared to the same period in 2020 and he believes that this result will be maintained until December. The number of unique users, 12 million per month, will also be surpassed.

It won’t be better, says the executive, because the number of vehicles advertised has decreased. “Before the pandemic, we had 410,000 cars advertised, and today we have 330 thousand.”

The AutoShow, a traditional used car fair that a year ago was transferred from Anhembi to Expo Center Norte, in the city of São Paulo, resumed sales in person on Sunday mornings this year, after spending practically the whole of last year without holding the event.

Leandro Ferrari, commercial director of the AutoShow, says that the number of cars for sale has decreased, as has the public, due to the pandemic. It emphasizes, however, that in 2018 and 2019, 30% of the 15 thousand and 18 thousand cars offered at the fair were sold. This year, until August, 52% of the 3,300 models exhibited were sold. Even with the increase in online sales platforms, he says that the fair continues to attract a large buying public, visits that should increase when the pandemic situation is more under control.

“The location is safe, there are many options for cars, the negotiation is done on the spot, without intermediaries and we have all the services to support the purchase, such as a precautionary inspection, partners in the financing area and a broker”, says Ferrari.

Slowdown

Ferrari cites the Fiat Argo model 2019 as an example of the overvaluation of prices, especially for used cars. The model was offered for R$ 40.8 thousand in September of last year and today it costs R$ 52.4 thousand. “A slowdown in sales speed begins to occur because today the value is out of pocket for most consumers.”

THE Kavak, a Mexican startup that works in the online purchase and sale of cars with up to 10 years of use, started operations in Brazil in July with 2,500 units in stock. Today there are 3.5 thousand. The initial investment of R$ 2.5 billion in the Brazilian operation should be expanded next year with the expansion of operations.

Over the past four years, several startups have settled in the country to operate in the second-hand car market. In addition to Kavak, they arrived at credits – bought Volanty –, Install Car, Carupi and Argentina Karvi.

Used sales should slow down next year

The forecast of professional associations in the automotive sector and economists is that the used car market will grow at a more moderate pace in 2022, while the new one tends to improve its performance. The expectation is that in the second half, the lack of semiconductors will be under control.

Bradesco’s forecast is for a 2.5% increase in the sale of used cars, to 12 million units, and 7.5% for new ones, totaling 2.2 million units.

Renan Bassoli Diniz, an economist at the Department of Research and Economic Studies at Bradesco, recalls that there is demand, but supply will continue to be affected in the first half.

He assesses that the new market lost the best moment to recover quickly and return to the pre-pandemic level, when there were financial incentives from the government to the population and interest rates were lower. “The year 2022 will have less stimuli, higher interest rates, a period of electoral volatility, and GDP growth is expected to be lower than this year’s”, emphasizes Diniz.

Eduardo Jurcevic, from Webmotors, is more optimistic. A survey carried out by the company in July with 4,200 consumers indicates that 75% of them intend to buy a new or used car this year, 7% have given up buying and 18% will buy in 2022. “The car is more expensive, but there is still credit in the market”, he says.