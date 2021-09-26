Used glass, mouse in the street, pee in the pool, sneeze: UFMG research tests whether pandemic has changed people’s ‘disgust’ | Minas Gerais

What disgusts you the most? A rat walking down the street, someone pouring ketchup into vanilla ice cream, or someone sneezing nearby without covering their mouths?

Do you mind wearing someone else’s clothes, a glass your friend had had water from before, a pay phone?

These and other situations are put to the test in a survey by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) that evaluates the influence of the pandemic on people’s psychological. The aim of the study is to discover whether, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the feeling of disgusted has been influencing the moral judgment of individuals.

The first stage of the research “Variable salience of an ecological on moral vigilance” consists of collecting data through an online questionnaire, aimed at people aged 18 and over, which can be answered until next Thursday (30).

According to Cláudio Silva, responsible researcher and doctoral student in Cognition and Behavior at UFMG, the questionnaire has scales that measure people’s perception of their vulnerability to diseases, fear of Covid-19, a “disgust scale” and a moral scale.

2 of 4 Some questions that are part of the UFMG questionnaire. — Photo: Reproduction Some questions that are part of the UFMG questionnaire. — Photo: Reproduction

The scales have levels ranging from 0 to 5, or 0 to 7. At the end of the collection, the data will be processed to assess whether the moral judgment intensified or not during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second stage of the research should take place in July 2022, when current participants will be asked to re-answer the questionnaire.

The objective is to compare the responses, since, in the aforementioned period, it is expected that the pandemic scenario improve and most of the population is immunized.

The study also includes the professor of the Graduate Program in Cognition and Behavior at UFMG Renato Bortoloti and the professor of the Department of Economics at UFMG Lízia de Figueiredo.

3 of 4 UFMG Pampulha Campus — Photo: Foca Lisboa/UFMG/Disclosure UFMG Pampulha Campus — Photo: Foca Lisboa/UFMG/Disclosure

Researcher Cláudio Silva says that the study is unprecedented, as it is the first of its kind carried out during a pandemic.

“There was already something in the literature, but these are researches based on laboratory simulations. It was an opportunity to study live the effects of the pandemic on the behavioral system”, he says.

He details that the study is based on the theory of “Behavioral Immune System Theory”, developed by Canadian researcher Mark Schaller, in 2011.

Basic research attests that this system has developed parallel to the human biological immune system, due to social and cultural situations, being a intuitive and psychological system.

“The immune system [biológico] it’s very expensive and late, it only manifests itself after you got sick when you had contact with a virus, bacteria, something damaged or poisoned. He’s reactive. The behavioral immune system has a proactive behavior. It’s psychological, it’s not cellular, and it consists of a series of attitudes and behaviors that aim to prevent you from being contaminated,” he explains.

According to Claudio, what measures this behavioral system is disgust, an emotion existing not only in humans, which can be more than 1 million years old.

In situations of pathological crisis, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, this system can become more intense.

4 of 4 Dirty mask on the street (illustrative image) — Photo: Michael Jin / Unsplash Dirty mask on the street (illustrative image) — Photo: Michael Jin / Unsplash

*Intern under supervision of Cristina Moreno de Castro