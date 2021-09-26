Vaccination against Covid: more than 40.7% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule; 67.8% took 1st dose | Vaccine

40.71% of the Brazilian population (86,849,107 people) completed the vaccination schedule (with the 2nd dose or single dose), according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (25).

Those who are partially immunized are 144,712,060 people, which corresponds to 67.84% of the population.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 231,561,167 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 683,772 people, the second dose was applied to 1,076,313, the single dose 3,009, and the booster dose to 29,278, a total of 1,792,372 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (55.28%), São Paulo (53.83%), Rio Grande do Sul (46.35%), Espírito Santo (42.63%) and Paraná (40.84%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (78.55%), Federal District (70.17%), Rio Grande do Sul (70.35%), Santa Catarina (69.78%) and Paraná (68.66%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by g1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

231,561,167 (83.88% of the doses distributed to the states) 20 states and the DF released new data: AC, AL, GO, MA, PA, PI, RJ, RS, SC, MT, SP, AM, DF, AP, ES, PB, BA, PE, SE, MS, RN

AC, AL, GO, MA, PA, PI, RJ, RS, SC, MT, SP, AM, DF, AP, ES, PB, BA, PE, SE, MS, RN 6 states have not released new data: CE, MG, PR, RO, RR, TO

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 520,275 (57.37%); 2nd dose + single dose: 270,138 (29.79%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,019,538 (60.01%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,083,983 (32.21%); booster dose: 0

AM – 1st dose: 2,484,216 (58.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,430,495 (33.50%); booster dose: 704

AP – 1st dose: 450,612 (51.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 194,255 (22.13%); booster dose: 172

BA – 1st dose: 9,565720 (63.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,228,259 (34.89%); booster dose: 36,476

EC – 1st dose: 6,043,241 (65.4%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,417,397 (36.98%); booster dose: 0

DF – 1st dose: 2,171,354 (70.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,169,146 (37.78%); booster dose: 1773

ES – 1st dose: 2,807,289 (68.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,751,656 (42.63%); booster dose: 58,069

GO – 1st dose: 4,663,554 (64.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,522,973 (35.01%); booster dose: 0

MA – 1st dose: 4,686,889 (65.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,259,709 (38.24%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 14,563,102 (68.01%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,872,730 (36.77%); booster dose: 0

MS – 1st dose: 1,903,339 (67.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,569,427 (55.28%); booster dose: 134,141

MT – 1st dose: 2,184,914 (61.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,735,340 (32.93%); booster dose: 1,120

PA – 1st dose: 4,322,532 (49.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,725,010 (31.05%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,699,938 (66.50%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,358,900 (33.47%); booster dose: 7,601

PE – 1st dose: 6,311,482 (65.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,335,079 (34.47%); booster dose: 8213

PI – 1st dose: 2,029,378 (61.70%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,020,973 (31.04%); booster dose: 0

PR – 1st dose: 7,962,407 (68.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,736,654 (40.84%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 11,611,218 (66.49%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,584,264 (37.70%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,333,753 (65.54%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,370,966 (38.50%); booster dose: 3,285

RO – 1st dose: 1,115,435 (61.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 552,918 (30.46%); booster dose: 0

RR – 1st dose: 279,938 (42.89%); 2nd dose + single dose: 103,371 (15.84%); booster dose: 0

RS – 1st dose: 8,066,212 (70.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,314,370 (46.35%); booster dose: 0

SC – 1st dose: 5,120,641 (69.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,851,917 (38.86%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,557,626 (66.61%); 2nd dose + single dose: 855,408 (36.58%); booster dose: 3,286

SP – 1st dose: 36,643,871 (78.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 25,110,821 (53.83%); booster dose: 285,854

TO – 1st dose: 947,961 (58.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 480,429 (29.89%); booster dose: 0

How many doses each state received until September 24th

AC: 953.833

AL: 4,248,766

AM: 5,243,890

AP: 1,024,640

BA: 17.905,768

EC: 11,687,688

DF: 3,990,846

ES: 5,794,970

GO: 9,127,530

MA: 6,448,451

MG: 29,451,624

MS: 3,906,110

MT: 4,483,456

PA: 10,527,785

PB: 4,331,590

PE: 12,481,090

PI: 3,687,490

PR: 15,810,080

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 4,663,630

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 762.268

RS: 16,103,156

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 2,837,970

SP: 62,935,706

TO: 1,928,330

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).