Vaccine may reduce body resistance to antibiotics, study says

In addition to acting in the production of neutralizing antibodies against certain diseases, vaccines can also help with the action of antibiotics in the human body. At least, that’s what a survey at NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill indicates.

According to the results, the immunizers allow the human body not to create resistance to this type of drug. Although they are widely used remedies for infections such as pneumonia, sinusitis and meningitis – mainly against bacteria – they can reduce their effects if used frequently by a person.