Vaccine may reduce body resistance to antibiotics, study says

In addition to acting in the production of neutralizing antibodies against certain diseases, vaccines can also help with the action of antibiotics in the human body. At least, that’s what a survey at NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill indicates.
According to the results, the immunizers allow the human body not to create resistance to this type of drug. Although they are widely used remedies for infections such as pneumonia, sinusitis and meningitis – mainly against bacteria – they can reduce their effects if used frequently by a person.
This drop in drug effectiveness is known as “antimicrobial resistance” (AMR). The research developed a calculation – named Dynamic Representation of the Economics of Antimicrobial Resistance (DREAMR) – to measure the degree of exposure to AMR when considering antibiotic use and vaccination as factors.
“We wanted to model the value of vaccination – not just to show that vaccination reduces death or disability from these diseases, but also to quantify whether vaccination can delay antimicrobial resistance.”
Andrew Stringer
Assistant Professor of Veterinary and Global Health at NC State
The model was applied to assess the impact of pneumococcal vaccination in Ethiopia, a country that hosts 2% of the cases of this agent globally.
“We used DREAMR to analyze the impact of pneumococcal vaccination on AMR in Ethiopia,” said Stringer. “Ethiopia accounts for 2% of pneumococcus cases worldwide annually and is among the top five countries with the highest number of deaths in children under the age of five. They started vaccinating against pneumococcal disease in 2011 and by 2017 they reached 68% coverage.”
The discovery now proves that vaccinations play a role – in addition to immunizing people from a particular disease – of protecting the effectiveness of existing drugs.
What did you think of the results of this study on the vaccine and antibiotics? Don’t forget to interact with us in the space below.