VAR misses an offside line and generates controversy in Serie B game

The use of VAR was quite controversial during the game Brusque vs Vasco, held this Friday (24), valid for the 26th round of Serie B. At the end of the first half, Brusque scored a goal that was disallowed by the referees after VAR detected offside in play. However, the replay displayed by the broadcast with images used by the VAR team showed that the technology operators were seriously wrong.

The red red line was drawn at the feet of John Cley, a Brusque player who could have been offside at the origin of the play. However, the blue line was drawn wrongly on Leo Matos’ foot and not on Leandro Castan’s foot. which was closest to the opposing attacker.

Brusque’s goal could have been confirmed if the line had been drawn from the right player. However, Vasco also felt harmed during the first half after Léo Matos was sent off for opening his arms and hitting an opposing player in dispute for the ball.

The match ended with the score 1-0 for Cruzmaltino, with a great goal from “grandpa” Nenê at the beginning of the second stage. With the result, Vasco reached 37 points and still dreams of access. The team from Santa Catarina is 26 points and closer to the Z4.