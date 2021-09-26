Via trades with multiples 4 times smaller than Magazine Luiza; it is worth it?

Via (VIIA3), owner of Casas Bahia, and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) are one of the main companies in the retail sector listed on the Stock Exchange.

Last week, both beat 100,000 sellers in their marketplace. Despite Via’s robust numbers, the great highlights that the company is trading at multiples 4 times smaller than Magazine, even though it has relatively the same number of sellers on the platform.

“It is in moments of uncertainty that great opportunities arise. We think the recent reaction of the market is exaggerated, even more when we consider everything that the company has to deliver”, he says.

In the year, Via’s shares have accumulated a drop of almost 50%.

Analysts Rafael Rehder and Eduardo Nishio highlight that the company is doing its homework, that is, it has improved its operation, gaining marketshare and delivering consistent results.

“The underperformance observed in companies in the sector reflects the macroeconomic scenario more than any specific foundation for them,” he says.

They also point out that in a scenario of high interest rates, it is normal to see a drop in the value of shares due to the increase in the return expected by the shareholder.

“The higher the interest rate, the greater the expected return. Thus, future cash flows will be discounted at a higher rate, reducing the company’s valuation”, he adds.

Genial has a buy recommendation for Via’s shares with a target price of R$20, a potential increase of 135%.

anima evolution

At the beginning of the year, with 10,000 sellers on the marketplace, the company expected to increase this amount to 90,000 by the end of 2021.

With the evolution faster than expected, the number of unique products for sale (SKUs) rose from 3 million to 33 million in September, informed Via.

According to the statement, among the items whose sales rose the most compared to September 2020 are beverages (+567%), automotive products (+378%), pet products (+230%), home and construction items (+130 %) and (v) health and beauty products (+120%).

Via also informed that currently, 30 of its physical stores work as a collection support point for products sold through online channels and expects to expand this number to 100 stores by the end of the year.