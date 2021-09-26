Video may confirm macabre fan theory

spoiler alert

La Casa de Papel’s account revealed a teaser with a worrisome phrase. The Netflix video can confirm that all characters die in the end.

The teaser features the narration of Tokyo. The character says goodbye and asks the companions to stay united.

Advertising Unable to load ad

For this, the protagonist of La Casa de Papel comments on the Kintsugi technique. This art consists of tidying up broken ceramic items with a resin mixed with gold.

As Tokyo died, art seems to have everything to do with the history of the Spanish series. However, in the last frame of the video there is the phrase that makes all viewers scared.

“Until death unites us,” says the phrase.

With the death of Tokyo, who is the narrator of La Casa de Papel, and with that sentence, fans of the series believe that the macabre theory will be confirmed.

Check out the teaser with the worrying phrase at the end below.

First part of the order of La Casa de Papel is available

The end of La Casa de Papel promises more than answers to mysteries. The series ends with a real war on Netflix.

“It has been more than 100 hours since the mission at the Bank of Spain began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon, but there is no reason to celebrate — quite the opposite: the moment is one of tension and mourning. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time in his life, he doesn’t have an escape plan.

When it seemed that the situation could not get any worse, an enemy much more powerful than any ever faced appears: the army. The biggest robbery in history is coming to an end — and what started as a robbery is about to turn into war,” says last season’s synopsis.

Part one of the fifth season of La Casa de Papel is available. The final installment arrives Dec. 3 on Netflix.