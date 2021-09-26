Video shows duo going to the residence to commit robbery that resulted in the death of a bricklayer and teenager on the coast of São Paulo | Santos and Region

A video obtained by g1 shows a pair of robbers walking towards the residence to carry out a robbery in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo. During the crime, they shot towards the victims. A 44-year-old bricklayer and a 17-year-old teenager were shot in the head. Her mother and sister were also shot and are hospitalized. Four people were arrested and a teenager was apprehended.

In the images, it is possible to see two men walking towards the residence, which is on Rua Francisco Teodoro Ramos, in Suarão neighborhood (see video above). Then, the images from the surveillance cameras show that a silver car is also circulating through the neighborhood. The Civil Police identified the vehicle as the one used by three other people, who provided support to the pair during the robbery.

1 of 3 Surveillance cameras show duo going home to commit crime — Photo: Reproduction Surveillance cameras show a pair going to the residence to commit a crime — Photo: Reproduction

Shortly after being registered walking down the street, they broke into the residence where two teenagers, aged 12 and 17, their mother, aged 41, and a 44-year-old mason who was carrying out works on the site, were staying. All victims were shot during the robbery, but only the mother and the 12-year-old girl survived.

The mason was found tied up and seriously injured on the spot. His identity has not been released. He was even referred to the Regional Hospital of Itanhaém and died on Friday night.

Besides him, the 17-year-old teenager, identified as Isabelle Amaral Costa, also died this Saturday morning (25). She was hospitalized in a very serious condition at Hospital Irmã Dulce, in Praia Grande.

2 of 3 Suspected robbery were found in an inn in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: g1 Santos Suspected robbery were found in an inn in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: g1 Santos

Isabelle’s mother was transferred to a hospital in São Paulo and remains hospitalized in a stable state. The sister, on the other hand, remains hospitalized at the Hospital Irmã Dulce, under observation.

In an interview with TV Tribuna, Lieutenant Alberto Antunes de Souza, of the Military Police, said that the victims’ injuries were found. all in the head region. “The reason will be investigated by the Civil Police. It seems that the bandits were carrying out a robbery and there was some resistance from the male part, which they ended up targeting. And that the mother too, in the heat of emotion, ended up reacting and was also hit”, she says. Then the two sisters were shot.

After the crime, the pair stole a family vehicle and fled. They were located in an inn, in the Ivoty district, hidden in one of the rooms. The murder weapon was found at the scene. A red vehicle, also used by them, was located on Rua Piracicaba, in the Nova Itanhaém neighborhood.

According to the Military Police, one of the men who broke into the residence is a teenager and the other a fugitive from justice. He benefited from a ‘walk out’ in December of last year and has not been located by authorities since.

In addition, the military police approached a silver car, which could have been involved in the crime, at km 322 of the Padre Manoel da Nóbrega highway. This is the vehicle that appears to support the pair in the surveillance cameras’ images.

In this vehicle, the police found another man and two other women, all suspected of participating in the robbery. All suspects were taken to the Itanhaém Police Station, where the case was registered. The Civil Police continues with investigations into the crime.

3 of 3 Among items seized from criminal suspects in Itanhaém, SP, was a gun — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1 Among items seized from criminal suspects in Itanhaém, SP, was a gun — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1