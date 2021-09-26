Vitinho is going through the waiter stage and becomes the 12th player

Hired with star status by Flamengo, Vitinho lived with some fluctuations, but he has been showing that he has a very important role in the red-black super cast.

In his most effective season for Rubro-negro, the shirt 11 leads (along with Arrascaeta) the ranking of assists in 2021. With 12 accurate passes, the player is adding points with Renato Gaúcho.

In the 2-0 victory over Barcelona (EQU), the midfielder left Bruno Henrique in good condition to score the second goal and was an important player for the team, especially in the absence of Arrascaeta.

If he has been working as a waiter, Vitinho is also leaving his little goals. With 12 entries, the player is only behind Gabigol (27), Bruno Henrique (15) and Pedro (14).

The numbers support the good phase and explain the athlete’s moment at the club. In 2018, the rubro-negro scored three goals and gave six assists. A year later, the mark was nine and four. In 2020, finally, he closed the season with three balls in the net and five passes to goal.

“We are in three competitions, there is space for everyone. Regardless of the competition, the important thing is for the player to be prepared. Therefore, the president created a large and prepared group. I try to rotate the group a lot,” said Renato.

Faced with this marathon of games mentioned by the coach, Vitinho is the most accessed player on the bench. In 2021, he entered 24 times in the course of the games, becoming the main red-black move. He started another 21 matches in the year.

With an eye on the Brazilian trio, Flamengo turns its attention to América-MG, tomorrow’s rival (26), 11:00 am, at Independência. The group performs again today (25) and trains from 8:30 am.