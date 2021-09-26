Vitinho overtakes Arrascaeta and has the best season at Flamengo

Vitinho should play tomorrow, 11 am, against América-MG, his ninth game as Flamengo’s starter in the Brazilian Nationals. Of the team’s 18 games so far, the striker was used in 16. His participation amidst the club’s dispute in three competitions is already the best since he was hired, in 2018, for R$ 56 million. With delay, the player justifies the high investment.

The player has never had a performance like this season, in which he is already the second athlete in the squad with more participations in goals, behind Gabigol. There are 12 goals and 13 assists, which makes Vitinho the third best in this category in the entire Serie A, with 25. To give you an idea, adding the three previous years, there were 29.

Vitinho is already Flamengo’s main waiter alongside Arrascaeta, who is once again out of action as he has yet to recover from injury. In the gaps of the Uruguayan, the shirt 11 has done the job. And it was also important in the number of goals. He is only behind Gabriel Barbosa, Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

The explanation for the improvement in performances is the longer sequence in the current season. Not only with Renato Gaúcho, but also with Rogério Ceni. Faced with the squads and injuries of the men at the front, Vitinho took advantage of his chances like never before. He has 45 games, 21 starting the team’s 51 in the year.

It will certainly surpass the season in which it most appeared on the field, in 2019, with 52 matches. In 2021, Vitinho needs 81 minutes to score or provide an assist. Of the 12 goals, two were at the Brazilian Nationals, three at the Libertadores, two at the Copa do Brasil and five at the State. Among the 12 assists, five were at the Brazilian Nationals, four at the Copa do Brasil, two at Libertadores and one at the State.

According to the player, the team’s relay has been done in a very healthy way. Both for the athletes who were already at the club and for those who are arriving this year.

— We try to help each other and that was the greatest achievement of our trajectory here. We have no vanity. Each one has its own personality and way. We all play for the team. And everyone plays well and stands out – analyzed Vitinho, whose contract runs until the end of 2022. The player is one of the highest paid in the squad. And there are still costs related to their hiring. The financial issue was resolved, but the posture in the field was always demanded.

Vitinho used to be criticized internally for not being a connected player. With Renato Gaúcho, he became more decisive precisely because of the difference in the coach’s treatment, who understood that the athlete needed more affection than shouting at the ear.

With Vitinho, Renato should send the best he has at Flamengo to the field today, as the Brazilian is running through his fingers. At the moment the difference for the leader Atlético-MG is 11 points, with two games in hand. In addition to Arrascaeta, Filipe Luis continues as an embezzler in the team.

Taken from: Extra