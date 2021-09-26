Vitória loses to Londrina and remains in the relegation zone

Londrina rose to 30 points and left the zone | Photo: Publicity/ Londrina FC

Vitória lost 1-0 to Londrina this Saturday, 25th, at Estádio do Café, Paraná, in the match valid for the 26th round of Serie B. Even if they won, Vitória would still not be able to leave the relegation zone, as the 3 points would take the rubro-negro to 28 points, insufficient to reach Brusque, which occupies the last place of those who are in series B, with 29 points.

Londrina, on the other hand, rose to 30 points and left the zone. The match marked the fans’ return to the stadium, after the suspension of the public caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In all, 358 fans were at the stadium.

Forward Marcelinho secured the Paraná club’s first goal in the first minute of the first half. Also during the first half, Vitória replaced Danilo with Marcelo Freitas, the match had 3 minutes of extra time, but the score was not changed.

For the second half, Vitória entered with Manoel in place of Guilherme Rend and Londrina replaced Junior Pirambu by forward Roberto. During the match, Vitória replaced Caique for Alisson, Van for Raul, Roberto for Renan and Samuel for David. Vitória tried to get back on their feet, but the match ended with 1 goal for Londrina and 0 for the black team.

On Saturday, 02, Vitória will face Goiás at Estádio da Serrinha. Londrina is going to Ressacada, in Santa Catarina, to face Avaí.



