Vitória Mesquita: “Down is not a disease, it’s a genetic condition”

My name is Vitoria. I was born in Brasília, I am 22 years old. i am influencer digital and I have a disability. But I don’t have Down syndrome because Down is not a disease but a genetic condition. We have three chromosomes 21 in our cells instead of two. That’s why it’s called chromosome 21 trisomy. Being Down gives me the chance to fight prejudice, bullying and people’s tendency to underestimate the abilities of people with disabilities. It doesn’t have to happen. The Downs do it all!

That’s why I decided to promote an online campaign to change what was described on Google about the syndrome. Me and my sisters, Luiza and Catarina, were talking and we started looking on the internet about people with Down. We saw that Google was wrong: the syndrome appeared like a disease. Only I’m not sick, I’m not sick. My boyfriend, Gabriel Lima, didn’t either. I thought that was very bad. Google is the biggest search engine in the world and you couldn’t let that definition stay there. Think, for example, what if a mother did research on her child Down and it turns out that he is sick? And everyone reading it and thinking he doesn’t have a lot of skills? You can’t just because you’re wrong. Is not true.

In April, I started the #updateGoogle campaign on my Instagram account that had opened in January. At that time, I was very anxious because I stopped everything I was doing when the pandemic started. And it was a lot, see? I do capoeira, ballet, street dance, I’ve practiced karate, swimming, theater, muay thai. I also like to photograph children and animals like fish and my dogs Frida and Greta. And I read a lot! At the Association of Parents and Friends of the Exceptional, which I attend, I take care of library books. I love Carlos Drummond de Andrade, Machado de Assis and Paulo Coelho. Being without these activities moved me.

But starting to post on a blog and then on Instagram did a lot of good for me. I talk about my routine, daily activities, I help break myths about the Downs. And it was also a way for me to exercise my creativity, to keep myself busy. I did everything with the encouragement and help of my sisters. For the campaign, I recorded a video in May talking about what I had seen on Google and how it could contribute to the misunderstanding of the syndrome. I asked people to share and tag me. As she already had the profile, was loved by her followers and received many messages, it worked. It was the followers themselves who warned me that Google had updated the definition on September 12th (the company changed the search result for the term “Down Syndrome” from “disease” to “genetic condition”, as Victoria requested). I was very happy about it! The video became famous, appeared in lectures, I gained a lot more followers (today, there are 18,600), I even have fans. The coolest thing is that this campaign and the victory we achieved were fundamental in the fight against prejudice. I’m so excited that I want to do other things like this to continue this fight. Do more and better because I have strength. I know I can influence people and make them understand that we are not sick, we are different. Like everyone else, I also have many dreams. I love fashion, for example. I want to be a model and participate in inclusive fashion shows to inspire many more people. Now, it’s moving on. I still have a lot to say, do, help, inspire. This is my life and it is very important, as is the life of all people, with or without Down.

Vitória Mesquita in testimony given to Simone Blanes

Published in VEJA of September 29, 2021, edition nº 2757